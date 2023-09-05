White House: Joe Biden Masking Up Indoors Again

President Joe Biden is masking up in indoor areas yet again following first lady Jill Biden testing positive for the coronavirus for the second time, despite being double vaccinated and twice boosted.

“President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday following Jill Biden testing positive for the virus on Monday.

“He’s not experiencing any symptoms,” she said, revealing that Biden will now mask up while indoors as a preventive measure, despite the fact that medical or surgical masks make “little or no difference to the outcome of influenza-like illness (ILI)/COVID-19 like illness compared to not wearing masks,” per a study from the Cochrane Library.

The study’s authors also revealed they are “very uncertain on the effects of N95/P2 respirators compared with medical/surgical masks on the outcome of clinical respiratory illness” and added that the “use of a N95/P2 respirators compared to medical/surgical masks probably makes little or no difference for the objective and more precise outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza infection.”

None of this is new information, however, as Dr. Anthony Fauci privately admitted that fact in a February 5, 2020, email to former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell.

He wrote in part [emphasis added]:

Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infections. The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a vey [sic] low risk location. Your instincts are correct, money is best spent on medical countermeasures such as diagnostics and vaccines.

Despite the wealth of information pointing to masks being ineffective at halting the spread of the virus, Biden is masking up.

“As far as the steps he is taking since the President was with the First Lady yesterday he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” Jean-Pierre continued.

“And as has been the practice in the past, the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well,” she added.

Jerry Nadler Says 2-Year-Olds Should Have Worn Masks During Pandemic: "Child Abuse" to Do Otherwise:

Biden’s decision to mask up yet again comes after years of spreading vaccine misinformation, such as that he and his wife cannot get the virus or transmit it.

For example, during a CNN town hall event in July 2021, Biden made the claim that “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” Months later, Biden claimed that vaccinated individuals do not spread the illness — yet another falsehood.

Fauci, former NIAID Director and White House chief medical adviser, essentially admitted over the weekend that masks were not effective on the “broad population” but tried to save face, asserting that they still hold an “advantage” on an “individual level” while addressing the Cochrane study.

“When you took it the broad population level like the Cochrane study, the data are less firm with regard to the effect on the overall pandemic,” Fauci said. “But we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about an individual’s effect on their own safety. That’s a bit different than the broad population level.”

Fauci: Masks Didn't Work for "Broad Population" But on Individual Basis "There Is an Advantage":