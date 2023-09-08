A Morgan Stanley banker filed a formal complaint to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against an investment firm linked to Hunter Biden in 2016, a document disclosed by Congress shows.

Compliance officers at U.S. banks flagged at least 170 suspicious activity reports against the Biden-linked firm for the U.S. Treasury’s review. But filing a complaint with the SEC, the top securities market regulator in the U.S. is a far more serious step.

At the time, Joe Biden was vice president of the U.S.

The Morgan Stanley whistleblower, through a lawyer from New York, filed the complaint on November 1, 2016, with the SEC under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The complaint flagged “suspicious” transactions and “fraudulent” schemes, although much of the complaint material and the name of the whistleblower is redacted.

An attachment to the complaint concerned a Hunter Biden-linked firm Rosemont Seneca, Just the News reported:

The complaint itself did not directly mention Hunter Biden but a series of attachments incorporated in the complaint clearly did, including the May 2015 compliance presentation complete with the Hunter Biden dossier.

“[Whistleblower redacted] had made various reports to his employer, Morgan Stanley, regarding the fraudulent schemes detailed in the addendum, which were perpetrated by third parties,” the complaint reads.

“In addition to seeking recovery in connection with his prior reporting [whistleblower redacted] makes this submission offering new information concerning additional securities frauds being perpetrated,” the complaint added.

Joe Biden claims he has no knowledge of his family’s business.

“I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” he said in 2019. “And what I will do is the same thing we did in our administration. There will be an absolute wall between personal and private and the government.”

Powerful allegations suggest otherwise. The allegations include, but are not limited to, photos, texts, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies:

Biden family suspicious activity reports of w ire transfers Texts Emails WhatsApp messages Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” Two whistleblower testimonies FBI FD-1023 form alleging recorded phone calls and texts between Biden and a Burisma executive FBI informant alleging bribes Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad Former White House Aide saying FBI ignored Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine business dealings Millions flowing into Biden family bank accounts Hunter paying for Joe Biden’s expenses Email aliases

