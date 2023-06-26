Biden Attorney Chris Clark Admits WhatsApp Text Is Hunter’s

Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney, admitted the 2017 WhatsApp text demanding money from a CCP-linked businessman while “sitting” next to his dad was indeed Hunter’s message.

On Friday, one day after the House Ways and Means Committee released IRS whistleblower testimony that alleged Hunter Biden demanded payment using proximity to his father as a cudgel, Clark released a statement acknowledging the whistleblower’s revelation. The statement tried to distance President Joe Biden from the scandal by framing Hunter Biden as a victim.

“The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client,” he wrote. “Any verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Clark’s statement came on the same day that Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received $5.1 million within ten days of Hunter Biden’s message to a CCP-linked businessman who worked with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy, according to the 2020 Senate report on the Biden family:

On Aug. 4, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Ye Jianming’s CEFC China Energy Company that listed Gongwen Dong as its director, sent Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco, a payment for $100,000. This transaction was identified for potential criminal financial activity. One of the investment entities of CEFC Infrastructure Investment is reportedly Shanghai Huaxin Group, a Chinese state-owned enterprise “engaged in petroleum products.” That company is owned by CEFC Shanghai International Group Ltd., which is controlled by Shanghai Guosheng Group, another state-owned enterprise. According to reporting, CEFC Shanghai was a CEFC subsidiary linked to the aforementioned corruption allegations involving the head of the China Development Bank. These examples further illustrate the deep financial connections between Biden, Owasco, and the Chinese government. On Aug. 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a “substantial shareholder” in CEFC International Limited along with Ye. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on Aug. 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year.

IRS whistleblower testimony revealed Thursday that FBI investigators wanted to obtain the location data to confirm Joe Biden was in the room with Hunter Biden when he messaged the CCP-linked businessman. But there is no confidence the FBI obtained that data.

Whistleblowers also alleged that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from asking questions about an email on Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing a business deal with CEFC that mentioned, “Ten held by H for the big guy.”

In addition, the IRS whistleblowers claimed Wolf stopped questioning about “the big guy” to limit where the investigation could go, despite evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement.

The ten percent “held by H for the big guy” is allegedly a reference to Joe Biden and his ten percent cut of a deal with CEFC, which controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to the $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) discovered in March that a Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

