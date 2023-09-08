Nolte: Joe Biden Finally Enforces a Border – Keeps Illegals in Texas to Shield Blue States

His Fraudulency Joe Biden is finally prepared to enforce a border. Not the Mexico border, mind you. That will never happen. Democrats need new voters. The easiest way to recruit them is to open our country to the unvetted Third World. No, Joe Biden is about to enforce the Texas border to stop illegals from leaving Texas.

As absurd as this sounds, it’s the truth. And wait till you get a load of the Biden/Los Angeles Times spin:

The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the United States, three U.S. officials told The Times. Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place. [emphasis added]

See, see, see…? No, fer real, y’all, that’s why Biden wants to herd this record number of illegals in Texas… To stop the flow of illegal immigration and to make it easier to deport them.

Yeah, and Elvis lives, and Area 51 is full of space aliens, and Barry Obama didn’t experiment in college.

The White House and far-left Los Angeles Times actually think we’re going to buy that absurd spin. In fact, nowhere in this LA Times write-up does it even graze the real reason behind this…

Biden wants to trash Texas until it’s a blue state while putting an end to illegals being sent into Democrat-run sanctuary cities like Chicago and New York.

In other words, the pressure is working. Now that Democrat-run cities and states have to deal with the border issue, Democrats sound more like Donald “Build the Wall” Trump.

Yes, at long last, the dumb Democrat voters who live in those cities are starting to rebel against the reality of what “sanctuary” really means. If Joe Biden were lucid, he’d be very worried about that. Instead, his handlers are worried, and they should be. The brilliant decision to send tens of thousands of illegals — a small fraction of what’s pouring over our border — to Democrat-run cities is causing scenes like this:

Nothing is more satisfying than the sight of leftists finally getting what they voted for

pic.twitter.com/X4lbibeqjt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

It’s amazing how quickly virtue-signalers change their tune when all that virtue comes with a price…

This move to keep illegals in Texas is only about saving Democrat-run cities from further ruin as he fulfills the Democrat party’s long-held goal of destroying Texas.

That border Biden will enforce.

The Mexico border he refuses to enforce.

