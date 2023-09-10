The National Association for Gun Rights filed suit over New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) order banning concealed or open carry of handguns in public.

Breitbart News reported Grisham issued the ban on Friday and it took effect Saturday, September 8, 2023. The ban bars the carrying of handguns in public and the ban also applies to concealed carry permit holders.

The Associated Press reported the National Association of Gun Rights, together with Albuquerque resident Foster Raines, filed suit against the order.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in New Mexico.

Grisham has faced growing pushback since announcing the ban, including calls for impeachment.

Breitbart News pointed out New Mexico state rep. John Block (R) responded to Grisham’s order by calling for the governor’s impeachment on X: “Impeach and remove Lujan Grisham. We even have Elon behind us on this!”

Others quickly followed.

Elon Musk reacted by asking how soon she can be removed from office.

Musk put a post on X which said: “At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office?”

Breitbart News pointed out Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman–the DA over Albuquerque–has made clear he will not be enforcing Grisham’s 30-day ban on concealed carry.

