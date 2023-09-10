Albuquerque D.A. Will Not Enforce NM Governor’s Concealed Carry Ban

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman made clear Saturday he will not be enforcing New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) 30-day ban on concealed carry.

Breitbart News reported that Grisham issued the ban on Friday and it took effect Saturday, September 8, 2023. The ban bars the carrying of handguns in public and covers both open and concealed carry. It applies to cities like Albuquerque, which is located in Bernalillo County.

Grisham’s ban applies to licensed concealed carriers.

The Associated Press noted that D.A. Bregman stood against the ban on Saturday, explaining that he will not enforce it: ““As an officer of the court, I cannot and will not enforce something that is clearly unconstitutional.”

He added, “This office will continue to focus on criminals of any age that use guns in the commission of a crime.”

Breitbart News pointed out that New Mexico state rep. John Block (R) responded to Grisham’s order by calling for the governor’s impeachment on X: “Impeach and remove Lujan Grisham. We even have Elon behind us on this!”

And the AP observed Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina responded to the governor’s order by making clear he will not enforce it.

Grisham’s order is facing a court challenge from the National Association of Gun Rights, which has already filed suit in a U.S. District Court in New Mexico.

