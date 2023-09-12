Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) did not respond to queries on Tuesday on whether or not they still support Susanna Gibson as the Democrat candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates after revelations she engaged in online sex acts for money.

The Washington Post on Monday broke the story that Gibson live-streamed sex acts with her husband on a website called “Chaturbate,” a platform that says it takes its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online.”

The report said she encouraged viewers to pay them for specific requests with “tips.”

Gibson, 40, is a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children who is running in a “highly competitive suburban Richard district,” according to the report.

The Post reported that there were “more than a dozen videos” of the couple captured from the Chaturbate website and archived on another site called Recurbate, including after she entered the race in September 2022.

Soliciting tips is apparently in violation of Chaturbate’s terms and conditions. In at least two videos viewed by the Post, Gibson tells viewers she is “raising money for a good cause.”

Gibson posted two photos with Spanberger and one with Warner to her Instagram account, which she made private on Tuesday after Breitbart News contacted Warner’s office about the photo.

However, there is still a post from Spanberger just three days ago in which she appears next to Gibson, saying, “Fantastic night supporting @SusannaSGibson…”

Gibson reposted that post, which still remains up as of Tuesday.

