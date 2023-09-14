Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Joe Biden is so afraid of the truth that his administration will demand news outlets scrutinize House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry.
“This is a new low – the Biden White House brazenly asking the corporate media to do their bidding is outrageous and flies in the face of basic ethics. Republicans launched this impeachment inquiry to ensure the American people get the facts,” Hinson, a former journalist and news anchor, told Breitbart News. “Is the Biden Administration so afraid of the truth that they’ll stoop to this level of desperation? Republicans will uncover the facts and the media should cover them without bias, regardless of these underhanded tactics from the White House.”
“It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies,” White House spokesman Ian Sams wrote.
The Biden administration said it would send the letter to news outlets including CNN, the New York Times, the Associated Press, and CBS News, among others.
“The American people gave our House Republican majority a mandate to provide transparency and accountability, and that’s exactly what we’ve done over the last eight months,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said in a written statement to Breitbart News.
He added, “Chairman Comer has proved the Biden family engaged in a disturbing pattern of corruption that included selling government access to foreign adversaries like China. I fully support Speaker McCarthy’s commitment to follow the facts wherever they lead and ensure no one, not even President Biden, is above the law.”
Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.