Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Joe Biden is so afraid of the truth that his administration will demand news outlets scrutinize House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry.

“This is a new low – the Biden White House brazenly asking the corporate media to do their bidding is outrageous and flies in the face of basic ethics. Republicans launched this impeachment inquiry to ensure the American people get the facts,” Hinson, a former journalist and news anchor, told Breitbart News. “Is the Biden Administration so afraid of the truth that they’ll stoop to this level of desperation? Republicans will uncover the facts and the media should cover them without bias, regardless of these underhanded tactics from the White House.”

Hinson spoke to Breitbart News as the Biden administration said it intends to demand media executives provide negative coverage of the Biden impeachment inquiry, saying it is “based on lies” and “should set off alarm bells.”