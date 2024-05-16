Almost a dozen Republican lawmakers trekked up to New York City on Thursday to support former President Donald Trump as he faces charges of falsifying business records years ago, brought by a Democrat district attorney in the midst of the 2024 presidential election.

The lawmakers included Reps. Andy Biggs (AZ), Lauren Boebert (CO), Michael Cloud (TX), Eli Crane (AZ), Matt Gaetz (FL), Bob Good (VA), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), Ralph Norman (SC), Andy Ogles (TN), and Mike Waltz (FL).

“The cavalry has arrived to the courthouse,” a Gaetz aide posted on X.

The dozen formed the largest contingent of lawmakers accompanying Trump to court to date. Earlier this week, Sens. Rick Scott (FL), Tommy Tuberville (AL), JD Vance (OH), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, and Rep. Cory Mills (FL), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Vivek Ramaswamy showed up to support Trump.

They have acted as his surrogate on the airwaves, commenting and answering reporters’ questions that Trump cannot.

Trump is under a strict gag order and unable to comment on witnesses, the prosecution team other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg, other court staff, their families, jurors, and Judge Juan Merchan’s family — which includes a daughter who raises money for Democrats. Merchan has fined Trump for violating the gag order nine times and threatened jail time if he violates the order.

But this week, as the prosecution’s “star witness” Michael Cohen — who has been attacking Trump in recent days — has taken the stand, Trump’s backers have torn into him, highlighting his checkered past and his criminal record.

Shortly after arriving at the courtroom, Luna posted on X a transcript of Cohen admitting that he lied to Congress in 2019, adding: “Why is a serial, self-admitted perjurer like Michael Cohen still being taken seriously?”

Why is a serial, self-admitted perjurer like Michael Cohen still being taken seriously? pic.twitter.com/k4nFQzj14Z — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 16, 2024

The lawmakers took turns speaking to members of the media outside of the courtroom.

Gaetz said, “There is literally no branch of government that Michael Cohen has not lied to.”

The alleged "crime" by President Trump is made up! No other American in the country would be charged with this type of crime. I watched Michael Cohen get dog walked through the series of lies he has told. There is literally no branch of government that he has not lied to. pic.twitter.com/Fi1GpbCF13 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 16, 2024

Ogles called Cohen a “convicted felon” and previous witness Stormy Daniels a “hooker.”

Rep. Andy Ogles just ROASTED Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen: "If I started a story with a convicted felon and a hooker walk into a bar you would immediately know it's a joke. That's what we have here. A joke of a trial." pic.twitter.com/FD3P5y32Dh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2024

Good went after Merchan’s daughter, saying, “You got a corrupt judge whose daughter is one of the leading fundraisers for the Democrat Party, having raised some $100 million. That’s the judge’s daughter.”

Bob Good is basically yelling his attacks on the judge’s daughter outside of the courthouse pic.twitter.com/QeAYwWb29z — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2024

Crane said, after two hours in the courtroom, he heard Cohen admit six times that he lied.

.@realDonaldTrump could have gone to Florida & lived the American Dream, but he chose to fight for us. He's standing in the breach as anti-American forces plot to turn this country into a totalitarian state. The American people know what’s going on & I’m proud to support DJT. pic.twitter.com/rY5iG2hU31 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) May 16, 2024

Biggs said, “Mr. Cohen admitted repeatedly that he lied. He admitted repeatedly that he did so for his own personal interest. That tells you everything you need to know about the lack of credibility in this case.”

“Mr. Cohen admitted repeatedly that he lied. He admitted repeatedly that he did so for his own personal interest. That tells you everything you know about the lack of credibility in this case.”-@RepAndyBiggsAZ Republican legislators @RepBobGood (VA), @mattgaetz (FL),… pic.twitter.com/2ttKGdm7Iq — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 16, 2024

Waltz later spoke to Fox News about “how much Cohen had lied,” and called being in the courtroom “surreal.”

LISTEN:@michaelgwaltz joins @SandraSmithFox and @johnrobertsFox to explain why he says the NY trial of former President Trump constitutes election interference, and responds to rumors he is being considered for a role in a second Trump administration. #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/WycEXXhg4s — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) May 16, 2024

“It takes me back to places I’ve served — Africa, South America, the Middle East, where weaponizing a judge and judicial system against a political opponent is normal,” Waltz said. “Is this where America is going? I thought I would never see that with my own eyes.”

