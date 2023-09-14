Trump Interview Set for Sunday’s NBC ‘Meet the Press’

Former President Donald Trump will sit down with Kristen Welker on Sunday as she debuts in the host seat of NBC’s “Meet the Press.” It will be Trump’s first network interview since leaving office.

A press release seen by AP sets out the exchange will be pre-taped at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday and that the same invitation had been extended to President Joe Biden.

Trump last appeared on the show in 2019.

The interview comes as Trump remains the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination as one by one his challengers fall by the wayside, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump will also be appearing Thursday on former Fox News host Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show.

The interview, taped Wednesday in New Jersey, will be her first with him since the 2016 campaign.

Welker is set to debut as host of “Meet the Press” this Sunday, taking over from Chuck Todd.

Trump has previously praised Welker’s performance moderating the second presidential debate between him and Biden in 2020.