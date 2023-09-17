Exclusive – Utah Senate GOP Candidate Trent Staggs on Romney Retirement: Utah Is Ready for an ‘America First’ Candidate

Utah Senate Republican candidate Trent Staggs said that with the looming retirement of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Utah is ready for an America First candidate.

Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Romney announced this week that he will not seek reelection.

Now, Staggs has the opportunity to secure the Republican nomination without having to primary the former failed presidential candidate.

Staggs said that Romney’s retirement gives Utah the chance to pivot away from Romney’s establishment-leaning politics towards electing an America First candidate.

“Utah is ready once again for an America First candidate, I’ve been traveling this state since I’ve announced my candidacy and we’ve given folks an alternative. An alternative to Mitt Romney, his establishment elitist type of ruling, and we’ve got an opportunity to bring somebody who truly understands the people,” he said.

Staggs also secured the endorsement of Ric Grenell, an ally of former President Donald Trump and who served as the former acting director of national intelligence.

He also noted that he has secured endorsements from Charlie Kirk and the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents over 70 percent of Utah police. Staggs teased that Arizona conservative Kari Lake is visiting on Monday.

Staggs said that Utah should have another senator in the mold of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and said that he would “champion” the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act, that would rein in federal regulations enacted without congressional approval.

Speaking of the House Republican impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, he said that the Biden family “truly is a crime family.”

He also decried that Congress and Biden have given $130 billion to Ukraine, yet Romney had refused to work with then-President Donald Trump on funding a wall on the southern border.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.