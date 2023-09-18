Kennedy Campaign Reiterates Demand for Secret Service Protection

The presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reiterating its demand that the Biden administration provide him with Secret Service protection, after an armed man attempted to enter a Kennedy campaign event last Friday.

As Breitbart News reported last week, an armed man was arrested outside a Kennedy event with the Hispanic community in Los Angeles, after attempting to enter under false pretenses. According to the Kennedy campaign, the man was posing as a U.S. Marshal.

“The man was carrying a fully loaded weapon and was accompanied by a second individual who carried additional weapons and ammunition. He was intercepted by a private security detail before he could harm anyone, and arrested by the LAPD,” campaign manager Dennis Kucinich recalled Monday.

In an open letter to President Joe Biden on Monday, Kucinich reiterated the campaign’s demand that Kennedy receive Secret Service protection:

The threat level to our candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is increasing every day. He is not the only one in danger — every person who attends a campaign event is at risk. A specter of violence haunts our political process. Indeed, political assassinations pose a grave threat to democracy. It is not hard to imagine the civil chaos and political disintegration that could ensue with the return of the kind of assassinations of public officials and presidential candidates that marred the 1960s. … It is astonishing that under such circumstances, you would deny Secret Service coverage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has polled more than 20% in the first five primary states, and whose net favorability rating exceeds both yours and Donald Trump’s. Although it is a well-known historical fact, apparently in your case it bears repeating: Mr. Kennedy’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Mr. Kennedy’s father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated while a presidential candidate.

In July, the Biden administration denied the Kennedy campaign’s initial request for Secret Service protection. Such protection is typically provided to official party nominees for president, but may also be provided earlier on a discretionary basis.

