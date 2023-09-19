Billy Chemirmir, a 50-year-old Kenyan accused of murdering 24 elderly American women and convicted for two of the murders, has reportedly been killed by his cellmate at a prison southeast of Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to WFAA that Chemirmir was found dead in his prison cell on Tuesday morning at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, which is southeast of Dallas. His cellmate was “identified as the assailant,” according to officials.

As Breitbart News has chronicled for years, Chemirmir was convicted last year for murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Later that year, he was convicted of murdering 87-year-old Mary Brooks and had been indicted in multiple other murders.

Chemirmir stole from his elderly victims, posing as a caregiver, before selling their belongings on eBay from April 2016 to April 2018. To murder his victims, Chemirmir would smother them with a pillow, leading investigators to first assume that many of the victims had died of natural causes.

Chemirmir’s 24 alleged victims are:

83-year-old Leah Corken

82-year-old Juanita Purdy

88-year-old Mary Brooks

84-year-old Minnie Campbell

82-year-old Ann Conklin

75-year-old Rosemary Curtis

85-year-old Norma French

92-year-old Doris Gleason

81-year-old Lu Thi Harris

81-year-old Carolyn MacPhee

81-year-old Miriam Nelson

91-year-old Phyllis Payne

94-year-old Phoebe Perry

80-year-old Martha Williams

82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz

87-year-old Glenna Day

89-year-old Solomon Spring

90-year-old Doris Wasserman

86-year-old Margaret White

79-year-old Diana Delahunty

93-year-old Mamie Dell Miya

86-year-old Catherine Probst Sinclair

90-year-old Marilyn Bixler

An 81-year-old “Jane Doe”

Mary Bartel, who has since passed away, was vital in helping prosecutors convict Chemirmir because she survived one of his attacks.

In testimony, Bartel, a devout Catholic whose husband died in 2015, said Chemirmir broke his way into her apartment on March 19, 2018 — a day before he allegedly murdered Harris by smothering her with a pillow and robbing her of her jewelry and belongings.

Bartel said Chemirmir entered her apartment, wearing green gloves, and told her to get on her bed before smothering her with a pillow in an attempt to kill her.

“He said, ‘Don’t fight me. Lie on the bed.’ I did as he said because I knew I couldn’t overpower him, physically. He just smashed a pillow down hard over my face and my chest, and I just couldn’t breathe,” Bartel said. “I tried to move my left hand under the pillow to get to my medical alert button. … It was totally impossible for me to even because the pillow was slammed over me so hard over my head and chest.”

Bartel was found in her apartment and eventually regained consciousness as paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital.

At the time of his arrest, Chemirmir was found with many of his victims’ belongings.

Soon after Chemirmir’s arrest in May 2019, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir, born in Kenya, first arrived in the United States on a B-2 tourist visa in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to be in the United States only temporarily, he overstayed his visa, this becoming an illegal alien.

In November 2007, though, Chemirmir was able to obtain a green card after marrying an American citizen. Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.

