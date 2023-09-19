The House Oversight Committee intends to subpoena Hunter Biden and James Biden’s bank records as early as this week, a committee spokesperson told Breitbart News.

The committee planned to subpoena the Bidens since it launched its investigation in November 2022. It did not issue subpoenas sooner because the committee insisted on practicing restraint to “show good faith.”

Hunter Biden denied the committee’s request for bank documents and communications in February, claiming the demands lacked a “legitimate legislative and oversight basis” to request such relevant information.

“We give people plenty of time. When you do subpoenas, if you want to win in court, you have to show good faith effort that you tried to get the information. So we’re checking some boxes,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in March.

The good faith period apparently ended when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, giving House investigators more legal tools to compel the Bidens to comply with the investigation.

The committee’s spokesperson also told Breitbart News the committee scheduled a hearing on the impeachment inquiry for Thursday, September 28.

“The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” the spokesperson said.

Recent polling shows 50 percent of independent voters believe House Republicans should impeach President Joe Biden, a YouGov/CBS News poll found.

Reuters polling shows a plurality, 41 percent, support an impeachment inquiry, while 35 percent oppose it. Twenty-four percent are unsure.

Sixty-one percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, according to a recent CNN survey. Only 38 percent say Joe Biden was not involved, and just one percent say he was involved and did nothing wrong.