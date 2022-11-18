The Republican-controlled House intends to subpoena Hunter Biden — but not President Joe Biden — during its investigation of whether the President is compromised by his family’s foreign business dealings.

“There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) told CNN on Friday. Comer is the top Republican on the House oversight committee and is in charge of conducting many of the investigations into the Biden family business.

Joe Biden is unlikely to be subpoenaed by the Republican House because compelling testimony from a president is “complicated,” Comer said.

Former special counsel for the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman told CNN that compelling Joe Biden to testify cannot occur largely due “to the imposition on the work of the presidency and comity between the branches.”

“That position does not turn on whether the actions under consideration occurred before or during a president’s time in office. Executive branch lawyers will likely fight hard to maintain that line, and it could take years to litigate,” Goodman added.

On Thursday, House Republican announced its investigation into the Biden family for nine potential violations, including tax evasion, money laundering, and human trafficking violations.

“I want to be clear, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer stated. “The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range of criminality from human trafficking to potential violations of the constitution.”

Comer also noted the investigation will hinge upon whether Joe Biden is compromised. “This committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his families foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence,” he said.

When Joe Biden was asked about the potential investigation on November 9, he scoffed, “Lots of luck in your senior year as my coach used to say.”

“I mean, I think the American people will look at all that for what it is — it’s almost comedy,” he added.

While Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times the president has not been involved in the family business schemes, more than 17 pieces of evidence suggest Joe Biden has played a role in his son Hunter and brother James’s business activities.

According to polling, 60 percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president. Fifty-eight percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business dealings.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip.

Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.