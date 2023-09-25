The United States’s foreign-born population is approaching 50 million, the highest ever, less than three years into President Joe Biden’s policy to expand immigration levels by executive power.

Analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) reveals that as of last month, the nation’s foreign-born population stands at about 49.5 million — just 500,000 immigrants short of hitting 50 million.

The figure shows how quickly Biden has ballooned immigration to the United States. CPS data indicates that about 2.2 million illegal and legal immigrants have been added to the nation’s population in the last year alone.

The foreign-born population today represents the largest ever in American history.

For example, since 1930, the number of immigrants living in the U.S. has increased by about 250 percent, and since 1990, the foreign-born population has more than doubled. The number of immigrants in the U.S. today is also five times that of 1970 when fewer than 10 million immigrants resided across the nation.

The data is significant as prior Census Bureau figures have indicated that legal immigration, coupled with illegal immigration, is driving nearly all of U.S. population growth; last year, the total number of residents in the U.S. hit an unprecedented 333.3 million.

At current legal immigration levels, where more than a million foreign nationals are awarded green cards annually and another million are given temporary work visas, the U.S. foreign-born population is expected to hit 70 million by 2060.

Americans, though, have consistently said they want less immigration.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey shows that a plurality, 39 percent, of Americans want fewer than 500,000 legal immigrants admitted a year while another 15 percent said they would like to see legal immigration levels cut down to 750,000 annual admissions.

Likewise, a huge 61 percent majority supports ending “chain migration,” the process where naturalized American citizens can sponsor an unlimited number of foreign relatives for green cards, and 62 percent say they want to slow down immigration-driven population growth or cut it entirely.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.