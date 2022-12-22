The United States population now stands at more than 333 million residents, driven to the highest level in American history mostly as a result of the nation’s decades-long mass legal immigration policy.

This week, the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that in 2022, the U.S. population hit about 333.3 million residents — a 0.4 percent increase compared to 2021 — with growth in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Most of the population growth in 2022, more than 80 percent, is directly from the nation’s mass legal immigration policy that brings more than a million foreign nationals to the U.S. every year on green cards with the potential, later on, to sponsor an unlimited number of foreign relatives for green cards.

That process is known as “chain migration” and it is responsible for bringing more than seven-in-ten legal immigrants to the U.S. annually.

Without the continued flow of legal immigration to the U.S., the population would have stabilized naturally with about 245,000 new residents added.

Research conducted last year shows that the nation’s foreign-born population is projected to hit a record nearly 70 million by 2060 if current legal immigration levels go unreduced. Today’s foreign-born population, at 48 million, is already the largest number of immigrants ever recorded in American history.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.