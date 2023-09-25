Poll: Donald Trump and Biden Tied in Head-to-Head Matchup

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are tied in a head-to-head matchup, the latest NBC News poll found, spelling further trouble for the 80-year-old commander-in-chief.

When asked whom they would support in a matchup between the former president and current president only, Trump and Biden tied with 46 percent support each. That spells bad news for Biden, as he held a four-point edge in June — 49 percent to Trump’s 45 percent.

When put against Biden, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailed by one point after tying him in June, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley led Biden by five points, 46 percent to Biden’s 41 percent:

While Trump and Biden tie head-to-head, Trump edges Biden out when generic third party candidates are thrown into the mix. In that scenario, Trump sees 39 percent support, followed by 36 percent who chose Biden, five percent who chose the generic libertarian candidate, five percent who chose the No Labels candidate, and four percent who chose the Green Party candidate. Notably, that individual is Cornel West, who has already stoked concern among Democrats, who fear his presence will only help Trump.

The survey was taken September 15-17, 2023, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/- 3.10 percent margin of error and coincides with other recent surveys, sounding the alarm for Democrats.

A recent National Public Affairs survey, for instance, found Trump and Biden in a virtual tie in Pennsylvania — a key swing state.

The survey put Trump and Biden against each other in a hypothetic — and increasingly likely — presidential rematch and found the two in a statistical tie. Biden comes in with 47 percent support, followed by Trump with 45 percent support. That two-point gap is within the survey’s margin of error.

Further, eight percent remain undecided – -more than enough to sway the race in either direction.

It should be noted that Biden took Pennsylvania in 2020 by 1.2 percent, or less than 82,000 votes. Trump took victory in the Keystone State in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton by .07 percent, or over 44,000 votes.

According to the survey, Trump edges out Biden among several groups, including independents.