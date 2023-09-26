A recent political ad hit at Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown for reportedly putting tax dollars toward the controversial Drag Queen Story Hour for children.

From Citizens for Sanity, the ad notes that Ohio children were welcome at a Drag Queen Story Hour funded with taxpayer dollars that Brown approved.

“Little children in Ohio came to the auditorium for story time, only the readers were men dressed as women,” the ad says. “It’s all thanks to $750,000 of your tax dollars and made possible by Sen. Sherrod Brown.”

“Brown doesn’t believe parents should decide how their tax dollars are spent,” it added. “It happened because of Sherrod Brown. Tell him to let parents decide.”

Watch this video to learn the truth about Senator Sherrod Brown! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AYaKj9ECkH — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) September 26, 2023

The Democrat senator from Ohio previously “requested a $750,000 earmark for a Buckeye State non-profit group that promoted a ‘drag queen song and story time’ event that was attended by children,” according to Fox News:

The funding request for Harmony Project Productions, Inc. – a group with a mission to “build a more inclusive society by breaking down social barriers, bridging community divides, and empowering the voices of the people through arts, education, and volunteerism” – came as part of Brown’s spending requests for fiscal year 2024 that were submitted to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies. Titled the Harmony Center Project, the $750,000 request, according to Brown’s office, would be for the group to “renovate a performance, community, shared-office, and programming space that can not only accommodate the organization’s growth, but local community partners who lack adequate space to serve their constituents and clientele.”

As Breitbart News reported, LGBTQ ideological extremism will be a major issue in the 2024 U.S. Senate races.

“Nearly all Democratic politicians have followed their pro-transgender allies and donors far out on a political limb, and GOP strategists are going to chainsaw the limb from the tree during the 2024 elections,” said the report. “Texas Democrat Rep. Colin Allred is set to be an early victim as he tries to snatch Texas’ 2024 Senate seat from GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.”

“Allred’s problem is that he — and nearly all of his Democratic peers — has endorsed and repeatedly voted for the Equality Act, which would impose the transgender ideology on 330 million Americans,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.