Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told fellow Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, “Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say” on stage during the second GOP debate Wednesday.

Haley’s comments came after Ramaswamy answered a question about the Chinese-based social media app TikTok.

Ramaswamy defended his use of TikTok, telling the debate moderators that Republicans “need to win elections and part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are.”

“We’re only going to ever get to declaring independence from China, which I favor, if we actually win. So while the Democrats are running rampant, reaching the next generation three to one, there’s exactly one person in the Republican Party which talks a big game about reaching young people, and that’s me,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy then said that advisers in his administration would include “the best people, the best and brightest in this country, whatever age they are,” including “many of the people on the stage.”

“That’s how I built my companies. I want to be challenged. I want people who disagree with me. That’s what makes America great because we’re not a perfect nation. We’re founded on the pursuit of perfection. And that is what makes America great,” Ramaswamy declared.

Haley said Ramaswamy’s stance on TikTok is “infuriating” before claiming listening to him makes her feel “a little bit dumber.”

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have, and I honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” Haley told Ramaswamy.

Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy: "Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber." pic.twitter.com/gdMAbs3swy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2023

Haley then called out TikTok for harvesting Americans’ data.

“What they’re doing is, these 150 million people are on TikTok, that means they can get your contacts. They can get your financial information. They can get your emails, they can get your text messages,” Haley said. “They can get all of these things. China knows exactly what they’re doing.”

Haley then claimed Ramaswamy was “in business with the Chinese that gave Hunter Biden $5 million,” adding, “We can’t trust you.”

