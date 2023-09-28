Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) aiding border crossers and illegal aliens are raking in millions in American taxpayer cash from President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), an accounting of public records shows.

This week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the administration was sending more than $12.2 million to NGOs like Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, United Way, Annunciation House, a Baptist Church association, an Episcopal Diocese, and Lawyers for Good Government Foundation, among others, for their facilitating illegal immigration.

Likewise, the taxpayer money is going to jurisdictions like Albuquerque, New Mexico; Brownsville, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; McAllen, Texas; Riverside County, California; El Paso, Texas; and Pima County, Arizona.

Much of the taxpayer money is flowing through a new route under Biden after he created the Shelter and Services Program (SSP) to funnel funding from the federal government to NGOs and sanctuary jurisdictions that help with their mass immigration goals.

“SSP grants have provided critical support to communities receiving migrants and the need for this support is ongoing,” Mayorkas said in a statement:

With this announcement, DHS has completed allocating all available FY23 SSP funding authorized by Congress. We urge lawmakers to act on DHS’s request for an additional $600 million for SSP in the FY23 budget supplemental to continue supporting border and interior communities receiving migrants. [Emphasis added]

The additional millions announced this week are on top of $290 million previously announced in June of this year as well as another $77 million announced last month. In total, the Biden administration has awarded NGOs and sanctuary jurisdictions close to $800 million through the SSP grants route.

As sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago have quickly learned, illegal immigration imposes an enormous burden on American taxpayers.

Annually, the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. cost American taxpayers $163 billion. That amount does not include any of the social and economic costs — such as higher housing prices, depleted wages, lost jobs, increased crime, and strained public resources at hospitals and schools.

