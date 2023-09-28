Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) slammed Democrats during Thursday’s impeachment inquiry hearing for claiming no evidence exists that President Joe Biden was involved in his family’s alleged influence peddling scheme.

“Total bullshit. It’s a lie,” she said, recounting the Democrats’ “complete and total hypocrisy”:

Today we’re going to bring the facts. today we are going to bring the evidence in 2017 The Joe Biden family teamed up with Chinese company CEFC [China Energy Co.] to make millions off of granting access to Joe Biden, Hunter even arranged for Joe Biden to share office space with the CCP aligned company CEFC. My Democratic colleagues say none of this is relevant because Joe Biden wasn’t vice president while his family did these shady deals. Turns out that’s complete and total bullshit. It’s a lie. Hunter Biden referred to access to his father as the keys to his ‘family’s only asset.‘ Those words are going to come back and haunt Hunter Biden and his family forever.

WATCH — Jonathan Turley: Evidence Supports Impeachment Inquiry:

C-SPAN

Hearing witness and legal scholar Jonathan Turley appeared to support Mace’s comment. Monetary benefits to Biden family members are benefits to Joe Biden and therefore implicate him in wrongdoing, Turley said:

As I point out in the testimony, courts have found that various benefits to family members can be attributed as a benefit to the principal. That has included everything from throwing a golf contest in the favor of a son of a politician to paying for gifts.

In fact, I was lead counsel in the last…impeachment trial for a judge, and that was the trial in the U.S. Senate. My client, Judge [Thomas] Porteous, was accused, among other things, of benefits going to his family. And so there’s certainly precedent, not only in criminal cases, but in impeachment cases for making that next [claim].

BREAKING – EXPLOSIVE: This is Bullshit! Democrats, please, spare me your hypocrisy, Joe Biden is corrupt, and here is the evidence, Congresswoman Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) EXPLODES at Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry hearing. WATCH pic.twitter.com/ff8cVEAQ21 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 28, 2023

The House Oversight Committee has unveiled several tranches of Biden business bank records. Those showed the Biden business received at least $20 million from business schemes in Romania, China, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

