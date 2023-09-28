Woman Convicted for Vandalizing Buffalo Pro-Life Pregnancy Center

A woman has been convicted for vandalizing the sign outside of a pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, with the word “LIARS” in red spray paint on March 15.

Hannah Kamke, 40, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for the vandalism of CompassCare, LifeNews reported on Wednesday. Kamke was originally charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Kamke also agreed to pay $2,580 in restitution as part of the plea arrangement, and Amherst Town Justice Geoffrey K. Klein sentenced her to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered her to stay away from the pro-life pregnancy center, according to a September 15 report from The Buffalo News.

CompassCare CEO James Harden told the outlet after Kamke’s arrest that he believes the vandalism might be in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrances (FACE) Act.

“This fits the definitions of domestic terror. Those in the FBI and DOJ who refuse to treat it as such need to be fired and investigated. This is an act of intimidation and a violation of the FACE Act,” Harden said immediately following the vandalism. “America needs to return to a civilized order. CompassCare dignifies women with true choice and there’s nothing Antifa can do to make us stop. All people are made in the image of God and are equally valuable—both the mother and the child. The love of God triumphs over terror.”

The March 15 incident was the second attack on CompassCare since someone leaked the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in May of 2022.

On June 7, 2022, shadowy suspects threw Molotov cocktails into CompassCare’s Buffalo office and scrawled, “Jane was here” on the side of the building — a slogan used to pay fealty to the radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge. CompassCare said at the time that the attack injured two firefighters and caused half a million dollars in damage.

Buffalo, N.Y.: The local office for pregnancy resource center CompassCare was firebombed & destroyed in an attack on June 7. "Jane was here" was written, referencing #antifa terrorist group Jane's Revenge. The group's manifesto promises more attacks. https://t.co/yRgIy9NwPZ pic.twitter.com/4iilspFBdA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2022

No one has been arrested for firebombing CompassCare last year, and Harden has repeatedly accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of playing political games and slow-walking justice. Five months after the first attack and a week after the midterm elections, in which abortion played a central role, FBI Buffalo announced a $25,000 reward to anyone who can give the agency information leading to arrests.

#SeekingInformation:

We are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, NY, on June 7th.

There's a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to arrest & conviction

Tips: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) pic.twitter.com/VW0d6Soe8R — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 14, 2022

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray admitted last November that approximately 70 percent of abortion-related threats of violence in the United States since the Dobbs decision have been against pro-life groups. CatholicVote has tracked 88 attacks on pregnancy centers and pro-life groups since the Dobbs leak.