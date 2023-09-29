A large crowd of supporters cheered on former President Donald Trump in Los Angeles on Friday evening as he made a surprise stop at a Carvel Ice Cream Shop after delivering a speech at the California GOP Fall Convention in Anaheim.

People in the crowd and members of Trump’s team uploaded videos of the former president’s pit stop at the ice cream store to social media.

The crowd of his supporters loudly cheered as Trump exited his motorcade, video showed. The former president also signed several autographs. Many people in the crowd were seen holding “Trump 2024” signs.

Huge crowd outside of Carvel Ice Cream Shop for President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/vsuHQEvQ7y — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 29, 2023

The crowd could also be heard chanting, “We love Trump!”

45 makes a quick stop in Westwood, California for some ice cream at Carvel… pic.twitter.com/H2Hbr4ZyQs — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) September 29, 2023

“Trump pops in for ice cream in LA and people are going crazy,” Richard Grenell posted online.

Trump pops in for ice cream in LA and people are going crazy. pic.twitter.com/vXcb0dNFTV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 30, 2023

Trump speaks briefly with supporters while signing pictures and hats at a campaign stop at a Carvel Ice Cream between Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/SaPDK23A9k — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) September 29, 2023

Trump also bought his supporters ice cream cones.

“Who wants a Carvel?” Trump asked the crowd inside the ice cream shop.

“Donald Trump bought me ice cream. Biden gave me $6 gas. The choice is clear,” one attendee posted online along with a photo of the ice cream cone Trump purchased for him.

Donald Trump bought me ice cream. Biden gave me $6 gas. The choice is clear. pic.twitter.com/FWYvjP62gd — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) September 29, 2023

Trump also took questions about California, the general election, and the potential government shutdown while at the ice cream parlor.

“What’s your message to California?” one reporter asked Trump.

“It’s in a lot of trouble, California, you’re doing very badly and we’ll turn it all around. The whole country’s gonna be turned around,” Trump responded. “Thank you very much, everybody, for being here.”

President Donald J. Trump says, "The whole country's gonna be turned around" at Carvel Ice Cream Shop in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/JRTgfjIUkE — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 29, 2023

On the potential government shutdown, Trump called on Republicans to “get tough.”

“Well you have to take care of the border, we want to take care of the border, we want to have a closed border. We don’t want people coming in from mental institutions, from prisons,” Trump said. “And I can see exactly what’s happening. The Democrats don’t want to do it, they want to run our country and they’re gonna have to make certain concessions.”

President Donald J. Trump at 'Carvel' Ice Cream Shop in Los Angeles, CA. "The Republicans are gonna have to get tough." pic.twitter.com/uUHG0sk6m6 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 29, 2023

“When you have all of the damage done to the military, with the woke military. You look at Afghanistan. This is the most horrible period of time, I think, in the country’s history in terms of embarrassment,” Trump added. “The Republicans are going to have to get tough when you look at what they’ve done to weaponize elections. What a disgrace that is.”

Trump also said he would “love” the opportunity to run against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) but insisted that President Joe Biden is “trying to limp along” through the general election.

“What could be better than Biden? But I’d love Newsom if that works out. I don’t think it’s going to. I think Biden’s trying to limp along and try and get there, but it could be Newsom, it could be one of three or four other people,” Trump said.

Carvel Ice Cream also gifted Trump three cakes with his 2024 logo as he left the business.

Carvel gifted Trump three cakes with his 2024 logo after he stopped their briefly before a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/qPjmZUes6x — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) September 30, 2023

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.