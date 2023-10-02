President Joe Biden on Sunday said he hoped Republicans would “keep their word” about support for Ukraine, after he signed a 45-day stopgap government funding measure that did not include the $24 billion he sought for Ukraine through the end of the year.

“I hope my friends on the other side keep their word about support for Ukraine. They said they were going to support Ukraine in a separate vote. We cannot under any circumstance allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” he said.

Biden added that he hoped House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), would “keep his commitment for the secure passage and support needed to help Ukraine as they defend themselves against aggression and brutality.”

“There’s overwhelming number of Republicans and Democrats in both the House and the Senate who support Ukraine. Let’s vote on it,” Biden said, adding:

And I want to assure our American allies and the American people and the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away. The vast majority of both parties — I’ll say it again: Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House — support helping Ukraine in the brutal aggression that is being thrust upon them by Russia. Stop playing games. Get this done.

Biden reassured Ukraine that continued funding for the country’s war with Russia would pass.

“I can reassure them — look at me — we’re going to get it done. I can’t believe those who voted for U- — supporting Ukraine — overwhelming majority in the House and Senate, Democrat and Republican — will, for pure political reasons, let more people die needlessly in Ukraine,” he said.

When asked if he would be able to “trust” McCarthy “when the next deal comes around,” Biden responded, “We just made one about Ukraine. So, we’ll find out.”

“I hope this experience for the Speaker has been one of a personal revelation. I’m not being facetious,” Biden concluded.

