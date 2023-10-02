Laphonza Butler has apparently removed her “Maryland” residence from her X account as well as her professional biography after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) appointed her to the U.S. Senate seat in California, which was vacated on September 29 upon the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
After news broke of her appointment, reporter Elex Michaelson captured a screenshot of her X bio, which had Maryland as her location as recently as Sunday:
Interesting that Newsom’s reported choice for Senator from California lists her state of residence as Maryland in her X bio. pic.twitter.com/gFxU95HCjF
— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 2, 2023
However, by Monday morning, Maryland was missing from her bio:
She removed the Maryland location from her bio… https://t.co/NDdturn8wv pic.twitter.com/fHzsm8QeA3
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 2, 2023
Reporter Matthew Foldi noted that Laphonza was registered to vote in Maryland as of last year:
California’s newest Senator Laphonza Butler literally lives in Maryland and registered to vote here LAST YEAR https://t.co/0Ps00L3Nuq pic.twitter.com/YImmk48n5y
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 2, 2023
Even more recent was a Federal Election Commission record showing her residence in Maryland just 31 days ago:
Her FEC filing 31 days ago lists Maryland as her residence and yet Gavin Newsom is naming Laphonza Butler to be a United States Senator representing a state she doesn’t even live in. However corrupt you think politics is, multiply it by a 1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/bQ2RVwGFYn
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2023
According to the website of the pro-abortion EMILYs List organization, where Butler is president, she also served as the president of the biggest union in California, SEIU Local 2015. Additionally, she served as its international vice president and president of the SEIU California State Council. Her bio indicates that she grew up in Magnolia, Mississippi.
According to the Washington Examiner, on Sunday night, the bio on the website said, “She lives in Maryland with her partner Neneki Lee and their daughter Nylah,” but by Monday morning, that line was removed.
Butler served as a senior adviser to Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, according to the bio.
Newsom’s selection of Butler fulfills his promise to appoint a black woman to Feinstein’s seat after black Democrats panned his choice to appoint Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate when she became vice president.
