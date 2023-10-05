Nancy Mace Slammed for Fundraising from Capitol on Live TV: ‘I Didn’t Hit Send Until After My Vote’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is drawing criticism for fundraising from the Capitol, on air, during an interview Wednesday with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, as she defended fundraising off her vote to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker.

“You’re damned right I’m fundraising off of this right now,” Mace told Cavuto, speaking from inside the Capitol. “And if your viewers want to help out, they can go to [campaign website],” she continued, fundraising on air.

Critics pointed out that Mace had just broken a rule against fundraising for campaigns from inside the Capitol — a violation that earned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a warning from the Senate Ethics Committee in March.

Cavuto noted that Mace had criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for fundraising in January off his efforts to block McCarthy from becoming Speaker — a point that was also raised during an interview Mace gave to CNN.

Mace: I’m asking people to go to my website… Collins: I’m glad you brought that up. In January when there were the marathon votes to get McCarthy this job.. This is something that you said. pic.twitter.com/KRTUhmeJg3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2023

Mace told Cavuto: “Well, I didn’t hit send until after my vote, until after I had been threatened over and over again in the days leading up to this vote over fundraising drying up for me because I was taking a vote of conscience.”

