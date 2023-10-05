Watch Live: ‘Breaking Biden’ Online Book Signing and Q&A with Alex Marlow and Emma-Jo Morris

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow is holding an online book signing and Q&A eventfor his bombshell new book Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration.

The event will be livestreamed Thursday, October 5 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Breitbart.com and on Breitbart’s Facebook page.

The question-and-answer portion of the event will be conducted by Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris, who was among the team that broke the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story at the New York Post in 2020.

Viewers can purchase an autographed hardcover bookplated edition of Breaking Biden here.

Those who purchase their autographed copy in advance here have the opportunity to submit a question directly for Alex and Emma-Jo to answer during the livestreamed Q&A.

Please purchase your autographed copy NOW in order to get your question for Alex and Emma-Jo into the queue early. Your chances of getting your question answered during the livestream increase if you submit it early.

Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration is available now in hardcover, as well as in eBook and audiobook format read by the author himself.