Israel Defense Forces Rescue 48 Hostages from Kibbutz Dining Hall

The Israel Defense Forces rescued 48 hostages from the dining hall of Kibbutz Be’eri on Saturday, according to local reports.

The Palestinian terror attack against Israel happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

The violent attack left at least 250 people dead and 1,500 wounded, as Breitbart News reported.

Dozens of people were held hostage earlier on Saturday in the kibbutz dining hall for Horus. However, Israel Defense Forces engaged in a gun battle with the Palestinian terrorists who infiltrated the Kibbutz region in southern Israel.

The terrorists who were holding the hostages were reportedly neutralized. At least 48 people were rescued from the hostage situation.

