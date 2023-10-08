Mark Levin: Everyone in Congress Needs to Read Alex Marlow’s ‘Breaking Biden’

Bestselling conservative author and commentator Mark Levin said that everyone in Congress needs to read Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s new book Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration. “This is a killer book,” Levin said. “If you want to know what the hell the Biden’s have been up to — you think you know about it, trust me, you don’t know about it.”

“I hope these various members of Congress read this book, particularly the House Oversight Committee, the Judiciary Committee, all these other committees, all the candidates really need to read this book and understand what they’re up against, ultimately,” Levin said during a Friday radio interview with Marlow about Breaking Biden.

Listen Below:

Levin also touched upon how well-researched Breaking Biden is, adding, "He's got more notes, more sourcing in this book than I've ever seen," Levin said about Marlow's research for the book.

“He’s got more notes, more sourcing in this book than I’ve ever seen,” Levin said about Marlow’s research for the book.



Marlow explained that before writing his book he “had no idea who [Biden] was in terms of the extent of his policy failures, the extent that he has mortgaged our country to foreign lands, the extent to which his family has grifted off the back of the American public.”

“And that’s why I have to back it up with 1,600 total endnotes — 130 pages — because every time I approach a new subject matter, there is something different,” Marlow said. “If you don’t learn something on the first page, then you’re much more knowledgeable than I was going into the book. Every single page, there’s something new.” Despite the copious amount of research that went into the book, Levin praised it as “easy to digest.”

Marlow continued on why he set out to write the definitive book on Joe Biden:

It’s because the media hates this country, so they don’t tell the truth about people who are useful to them. This is why we don’t know him well enough. We’re told he’s a puppet. Well, sometimes goes it alone, like he did in Afghanistan. He ends up getting American servicemembers killed and droning children. We’re told he’s dumb, but he’s been saying all this dumb stuff for 50 years, and his family keeps making tens of millions of dollars off of crafty deals. We’re told he’s a blue collar guy, but he lived in a 10,000 square foot house with a ballroom. We’re told he’s a nice guy, but he’s also a deadbeat grandpa who doesn’t acknowledge his own grandkids. Everything we’ve been told about this guy is a lie. Most importantly that he is not the biggest threat right now to this country, because he is.

“There’s so much stuff in this book. Trust me, you’ve never read a lot of this. I have not,” Levin concurred.

“This is not ‘another Biden book.’ This is a standout book that really unravels his ideology, his methodology, his background, what it is that he really wants,” Levin said. “And we, the American people, need to understand — what you have done is you have taken all the veneer off this man.”

Breaking Biden is available now in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook read by the author.

