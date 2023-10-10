Jake Sullivan: U.S. Will Support Israel War on Hamas ‘As Long As They Need to Feel Safe’

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that the U.S. would support Israel’s war against Palestinian Hamas terrorists “for as long as they need to ensure that Israel is safe and secure.”

Sullivan was reacting to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News, who asked “How much retaliation in Gaza is the U.S. willing to accept?”

Sullivan replied:

I don’t think of this in terms of “retaliation.” This is about providing support to Israel as it seeks to defend its territory and deal with an ongoing, imminent threat from Hamas terrorists who, as I said before, are acting a heck of a lot like ISIS terrorists in their barbarity and cruelty. That requires going after Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza. Because even as I speak, even as I stand here, there could be rockets flying out of Gaza. Going after those sites — that’s not retaliation. That’s Israel stepping up to defend itself and ensure the safety and security of the Israeli people. And we’re going to support them for as long as they need to ensure that Israel is safe and secure. And I’m can’t put a timetable on that.

Asked to define the goal of the war, or whether the U.S. would draw a “red line” around Israeli military actions, Sullivan replied: “I’m not standing up here to draw ‘red lines.'” He reiterated that the administration’s goal was to support Israel’s effort to ensure its safety and the safety of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Later, Sullivan was asked about the issue of Israel incurring civilian casualties. He replied that the difference between Hamas and “countries like the United States and Israel is that we do not deliberately target civilians.” He added that U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed the need to minimize civilian casualties.

