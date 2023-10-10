WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Blasts Left-wing Democrats for Equivocating on Hamas Terror

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that statements by left-wing Democrats equivocating between Israel and Palestinian Hamas terrorists were “wrong,” “repugnant,” and “disgraceful.”

As Breitbart News has reported, several left-wing Democrats, including members of the so-called “Squad,” issued statements in response to last weekend’s massive Hamas terror attack that called for “immediate ceasefire & de-escalation” and blamed Israel for Palestinian civilian casualties.

Other left-wing groups, including many student organizations at Harvard and other Ivy League schools, squarely blamed Israel for the terror committed against it — which has claimed roughly 1,000 Israeli lives, as of this writing, most of them civilians.

Asked at a White House press briefing to comment on the statements by these Democrats, Jean-Pierre said:

We believe they’re wrong, we believe they’re repugnant, and we believe they’re disgraceful. Our condemnation belongs suqarely with the terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, and kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides. President Biden has been clear on where he has stood.

Jean-Pierre has, in the past, taken radical left-wing stances against Israel and the Israeli government.

Earlier, President Joe Biden had Biden said that Israel has the “right” and the “duty” to respond to terrorism from Hamas. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. would support Israel’s war effort “for as long as they need to ensure that Israel is safe and secure.”

