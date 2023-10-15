Israel: World Must Allow Us to Defeat ‘Murderous Islamic Terrorism’ Before It Comes for Them

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has called on the international community to support his country’s determination to quash “murderous Islamic terrorism” before it expands across global borders.

During a meeting in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, the Israeli foreign minister spoke with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, amidst her visit expressing solidarity, insisting that the global community allow Israel to neutralize “deadly Islamic terrorism” before it extends its reach to more nations.

La ministre française Catherine Colonna a visité l’hôpital Barzilai d’Ashkelon accompagnée de son homologue Eli Cohen

“Nous ferons tout pour ramener les otages français”

“La France va donner du matériel médical à Israël” #i24NEWS pic.twitter.com/4bERXDBP1h — Ava Mergy (@ava_mergy) October 15, 2023

During her visit, Colonna also took time to meet with the parents of Maya, an Israeli abducted by Hamas terrorists, currently being held hostage in Gaza, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Cohen emphasized that the “horrible pictures seen by the entire world tell the entire story” and that the world “must understand who we are dealing with, [and] the amount of hate and inhumanity of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

He called visits such as Colonna’s significant for Israel, in that they show the world that the Jewish State “cannot allow a terrorist organization to continue threatening Israeli civilians.”

In a follow-up post, Cohen urged the world to allow Israel to “defeat murderous Islamic terrorism, or it will come to them.”

“The world must understand that Hamas is even worse than Isis, and that we will not stop until we win,” he concluded.

The world must allow us to defeat murderous Islamic terrorism, or it will come to them. I would like to thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France @MinColonna who came to Israel to show support. She met with family members of the kidnapped, talked with the wounded, and saw… pic.twitter.com/0iquEQGI2B — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) October 15, 2023

The matter comes as Israel readies for a major operation in the wake of a sudden and violent attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel last weekend that continues reverberating across the world, which has led to a substantial loss of life, scores of abductions, and thousands of injuries.

Numerous nations across six continents have been affected, each mourning and frantically searching for its citizens targeted in the “savage” onslaught.

Hamas didn't only attack Israel – it murdered, maimed, raped, and abducted at least 40 foreign nations. Every one of these governments must condemn Hamas and demand the return of the hostages. pic.twitter.com/CyPBasxa38 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 12, 2023

The United States, Thailand, and France have been severely impacted, experiencing substantial casualties and cases of kidnapping.

The U.S. citizens Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed in Saturday's Hamas attack against Israel. Their 16-year-old son Rotem was covered by his mother's body and survived the attack despite suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rescued 12 hours later 🇺🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/Rxhu7e0GY8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 10, 2023

The United States is currently counting 29 lives lost, with more citizens unlocated, leaving the nation grappling with shock and loss.

▶️ REPLAY: Families of French hostages held by Hamas speak at press conference https://t.co/LlxmRUoOqz pic.twitter.com/2moxaVmCuS — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 12, 2023

There are also reports of several American hostages, with the White House confirming that over 20 Americans are still unaccounted for in Israel.

Meanwhile, France is grieving over 13 fatalities, with 17 missing, some of whom are feared to be kidnapped children.

Initially, following the Hamas attack, the Biden administration had sent out a tweet from the State Department demanding that Israel refrain from engaging in any military response, explaining that “violence solve[s] nothing.”

The post was subsequently deleted after a strong backlash.