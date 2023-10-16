‘Breaking Biden’ Author Marlow on D’Souza Show: President Joe Intentionally Weakened Border Security Despite Terror Threat

During an interview about his New York Times bestselling book Breaking Biden, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told Dinesh D’Souza that President Joe Biden’s open border makes the United States “vulnerable” to terrorists entering the country.

In an interview on The Dinesh D’Souza Podcast last week, Marlow noted that Biden’s open border has left Americans “incredibly vulnerable” a potential terror attack.

“Of course, it’s in the realm of possibility. We have an open border. We allow for all sorts of people to come in [from] all over the world,” Marlow said in response to D’Souza’s question about if he thinks it’s possible for Islamist terrorists to enter the U.S. through the southern border.

“I was down at the border a couple years ago doing a big documentary for Breitbart, and there were Chinese nationals that we saw going over the border,” Marlow continued. “We saw them with our own two eyes. We don’t need to read some report on some blog. We were there.”

Marlow added that “It’s people from all over the world who can come through the border, so we know that’s possible. We also know that these Hamas terrorists are willing to die for their cause, and so, they don’t care about the consequences.”

“They feel like they’re advancing a mission, even if they get caught or they die in the process,” he added. “That’s a very potent and scary combination. And when you’ve got a guy at the top who clearly doesn’t take security issues seriously, we’re incredibly vulnerable right now.”

Marlow penned an essay over this past weekend arguing that President Biden does not care about national security, citing that he has funded the funders or terrorism and intentionally reduced border security in the early days of his presidency, among other examples.

Marlow’s discussion with D’Souza comes after the Iranian-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas slaughtered 1,000 Israelis in a mass murder that also involved rape, burning bodies, decapitating babies, and taking hostages. Dozens of Americans have also died or were taken hostage.

