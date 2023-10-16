Grassroots Energize for GOP Unity Behind Jim Jordan Speakership Bid

Grassroots conservatives nationwide are rallying behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as he seeks to lock down the speakership in a Tuesday afternoon floor vote, with activists “melting” phone lines with respectful pleas to GOP members of Congress to unify and end the conference’s divisions by finally electing Jordan as Speaker of the House.

Top conservative activists are rallying the base nationwide, and calls are pouring into the Capitol switchboard and specific offices helping fuel a wave of breaks Jordan’s way in the final day before the vote on Tuesday.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” one top House GOP aide told Breitbart News. “They are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”

Jordan’s grassroots strength is no surprise — he was the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and has long been on the forefront of issues motivating the Republican base nationally — but the overwhelming level of and organized nature of his support from conservative leaders nationwide has certainly caught some beltway insiders by surprise.

Throughout the day on Monday, seemingly one by one, previous critics of a Jordan speakership bid have fallen in line amid a barrage of phone calls from grassroots activists urging unity behind Jordan as the GOP conference nominee for Speaker — and as Jordan has worked the inside game too with personal phone calls to many of them. The first one to back Jordan after previous opposition was Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chairman of the powerful House Armed Services Committee. Rogers’ office was over the weekend and early on Monday flooded with phone calls pressuring him to back Jordan — and meanwhile Rogers and Jordan had multiple conversations between themselves — and then Rogers backed down and endorsed Jordan for Speaker. Conservatives have been thanking Rogers all day since.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 VICTORY. YOUR CALLS WORKED. REP. MIKE ROGERS just endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker and is asking the remaining holdouts to support Jordan. Stop calls asking for his removal from his Chairmanship. It is vital you call and thank him for doing the right… https://t.co/pEGYJjPiCd pic.twitter.com/srgyROcBDH — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) October 16, 2023

Grassroots conservatives have basically repeated the same strategy all day with other holdouts and to great success as people such as Reps. Ken Calvert (R-CA), Ann Wagner (R-MO), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and more have rallied to Jordan’s side.

Thanks Rob! @RobWittman You’re the best! I knew someone put you on that list by mistake! Thanks for bringing us together! Now let’s do this! @Jim_Jordan let’s go! https://t.co/7jUlDiHsOZ — John Fredericks (@jfradioshow) October 16, 2023

But again, the level of grassroots interest across the board in this matter is essentially unparalleled:

Dear @Jim_Jordan, A large group of us are prepared to provide the grassroots muscle to help you become Speaker with letters, emails, and phone calls. We ask that you take these important issues into account: 1: Release ALL of the J6 footage to the public and consider appointing… — America Mission🇺🇲 (@AmericaMission_) October 14, 2023

CALL TO ACTION: My contacts in DC are saying the two most important holdouts in the Speaker race are @RepRutherfordFL and @rep_stevewomack 🚨URGENT🚨 CALL!

BE RESPECTFUL Rutherford: (202) 225 – 2501

Womack: (202) 225 – 4301 — Dustin Stockton 🇺🇸 (@DustinStockton) October 16, 2023

Hey @RepRutherfordFL + @rep_stevewomack It’s time to unite our party behind @Jim_Jordan Jim’s not perfect-he’s rock solid & we can trust him. Now more than ever we need to come together to Save America. You can make it happen! In your heart, you know Jordan is the right choice. — John Fredericks (@jfradioshow) October 16, 2023

✅ @Jim_Jordan Thank you, Congressman for listening to the people and doing the right thing. This is what is best for the House and the country. #AmericaFirst always🇺🇸 https://t.co/glX3c3HX0D — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 16, 2023

Even members of Congress are joining the action, as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been calling into Spaces events on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — encouraging positive grassroots calls to members asking them to help unify the GOP behind Jordan as Speaker.

Meanwhile, conservatives keep pushing the message of party unity — Jordan winning the speaker’s gavel on the first ballot on Tuesday would send a clear message of unity — in their messaging:

.@Jim_Jordan supported & nominated McCarthy in January, voted AGAINST motion to vacate, & offered to nominate Scalise. McCarthy, McClintock, & Rogers endorsed Jim Jordan. Please don't take your anger out on Jordan, @DonJBacon. Pls be a unifier, not a divider. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) October 16, 2023

McCarthy, McClintock, Rogers, Wagner are voting for . @Jim_Jordan is the best man to unite the House GOP. He appeals to both leadership & grassroots, mods & conservatives. Please be a unifier, not a divider, @RepCarlos. Vote for Jordan. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) October 16, 2023

Jordan still has a long way to go until Tuesday’s noon vote, but he does seem to have made up significant ground over the weekend and on Monday as conservatives have fueled the energy into his Speakership bid. For Jordan to win, he can only afford a handful of defections — if the House is at full attendance, since there are two vacancies, Jordan needs 217 votes which means with 221 Republicans he can afford to lose no more than four GOP members — but some are beginning to think it is possible that Jordan may get to a unanimous GOP vote on the House floor Tuesday.

Brendan Buck, a former adviser to former Speaker Paul Ryan, even suggested it is possible that Jordan gets such a unanimous vote:

Legit question now is whether Jordan gets unanimous vote from Rs. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) October 16, 2023

Either way, though, a win is a win for grassroots conservatives and if they can elect Jordan to the Speaker’s chair it would be arguably their biggest win since they elected Donald Trump president of the United States in 2016. Then, all this grassroots energy behind Jordan for Speaker can help House Republicans pursue their agenda — and focus on policy victories with Jordan leading the way for the conference. Jordan would very likely be able to marshal this kind of support for key GOP legislative priorities and deliver major wins against the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate and Democrat President Joe Biden’s White House.