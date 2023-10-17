Number of GOP Lawmakers Publicly Backing Jim Jordan for Speaker Surges, Eclipsing Conference Vote

Wendell Husebø

Public support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) surged among House Republicans in the hours before a potential vote to elect him as Speaker of the House, eclipsing the conference vote held Friday.

Breitbart News reported Monday evening that public support behind Jordan from Monday afternoon quickly increased by 14 members to 146. That number increased Tuesday morning by 16 members to 162.

The 16 additional members who have now publicly backed Jordan are Doug LaMalfa, Morgan Griffith, Randy Feenstra, Chuck Fleischmann, Beth Van DuyneGlenn Thompson, Mark AmodeiBrett Guthrie, Aaron Bean, Rudy Yakym, John Curtis, Juan Ciscomani, John Rose, Michael Guest, Dale Strong, and Adrian Smith.

The number of 162 lawmakers supporting Jordan surpassed the number of members (152) who said behind closed doors on a second ballot they would support Jordan, a strong sign for the Ohio congressman. There are likely many more GOP House lawmakers who will support Jordan but have not publicly backed him.

Some Republican lawmakers have not publicly backed Jordan. They will likely show their cards during Tuesday’s potential House floor vote. Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker.

Grassroots conservatives appear to widely support Jordan. Activists are “melting” phone lines with respectful requests for GOP members to unify behind Jordan, Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle reported.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” one top House GOP aide told Breitbart News on Monday. “They are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”

The full list of lawmakers who publicly support Jordan are:

  1. Robert Aderholt
  2. Mark Alford
  3. Rick W. Allen
  4. Mark Amodei
  5. Kelly Armstrong
  6. Jodey Arrington
  7. Brian Babin
  8. Troy Balderson
  9. Jim Banks
  10. Andy Barr
  11. Aaron Bean
  12. Cliff Bentz
  13. Jack Bergman
  14. Stephanie Bice
  15. Andy Biggs
  16. Gus Bilirakis
  17. Dan Bishop
  18. Lauren Boebert
  19. Mike Bost
  20. Josh Brecheen
  21. Larry Bucshon
  22. Vern Buchanan
  23. Tim Burchett
  24. Michael Burgess
  25. Eric Burlison
  26. Ken Calvert
  27. Kat Cammack
  28. Mike Carey
  29. Jerry Carl
  30. Buddy Carter
  31. Juan Ciscomani
  32. Ben Cline
  33. Michael Cloud
  34. Andrew Clyde
  35. Tom Cole
  36. Mike Collins
  37. James Comer
  38. Eli Crane
  39. Rick Crawford
  40. Dan Crenshaw
  41. John Curtis
  42. Warren Davidson
  43. Monica De La Cruz
  44. Scott DesJarlais
  45. Byron Donalds
  46. John Duarte
  47. Jeff Duncan
  48. Neal Dunn
  49. Beth Van Duyne
  50. Tom Emmer
  51. Ron Estes
  52. Mike Ezell
  53. Randy Feenstra
  54. Drew Ferguson
  55. Chuck Fleischmann
  56. Brad Finstad
  57. Michelle Fischbach
  58. Scott Fitzgerald
  59. Mike Flood
  60. Virginia Foxx
  61. Scott Franklin
  62. Russell Fry
  63. Russ Fulcher
  64. Matt Gaetz
  65. Mike Gallagher
  66. Mike Garcia
  67. Bob Good
  68. Paul Gosar
  69. Lance Gooden
  70. Mark Green
  71. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  72. Morgan Griffith
  73. Glenn Grothman
  74. Michael Guest
  75. Brett Guthrie
  76. Harriet Hageman
  77. Andy Harris
  78. Kevin Hern
  79. Clay Higgins
  80. French Hill
  81. Diana Harshbarger
  82. Ashley Hinson
  83. Erin Houchin
  84. Richard Hudson
  85. Bill Huizenga
  86. Darrell Issa
  87. Ronny Jackson
  88. Bill Johnson
  89. Dusty Johnson
  90. Mike Johnson
  91. Jim Jordan
  92. John Joyce
  93. Kevin Kiley
  94. Darin LaHood
  95. Nicholas Langworthy
  96. Robert Latta
  97. Michael Lawler
  98. Doug LaMalfa
  99. Debbie Lesko
  100. Barry Loudermilk
  101. Frank Lucas
  102. Anna Paulina Luna
  103. Nancy Mace
  104. Nicole Malliotakis
  105. Thomas Massie
  106. Brian Mast
  107. Kevin McCarthy
  108. Michael McCaul
  109. Tom McClintock
  110. Richard McCormick
  111. Patrick McHenry
  112. Daniel Meuser
  113. Mary Miller
  114. Max Miller
  115. Cory Mills
  116. Marcus Molinaro
  117. Alex Mooney
  118. Bary Moore
  119. Nathaniel Moran
  120. Greg Murphy
  121. Troy Nehls
  122. Ralph Norman
  123. Zach Nunn
  124. Andrew Ogles
  125. Gary Palmer
  126. Scott Perry
  127. August Pfluger
  128. Bill Posey
  129. Guy Reschenthaler
  130. Hal Rogers
  131. Mike Rogers
  132. John Rose
  133. Matt Rosendale
  134. Chip Roy
  135. George Santos
  136. David Schweikert
  137. Austin Scott
  138. Keith Self
  139. Pete Sessions
  140. Michael Simpson
  141. Adrian Smith
  142. Jason Smith
  143. Lloyd Smucker
  144. Elise Stefanik
  145. Bryan Steil
  146. Greg Steube
  147. Dale Strong
  148. Claudia Tenney
  149. Glenn Thompson
  150. Thomas Tiffany
  151. William Timmons
  152. Mike Turner
  153. Jeff Van Drew
  154. Derrick Van Orden
  155. Ann Wagner
  156. Michael Waltz
  157. Randy Weber
  158. Daniel Webster
  159. Joe Wilson
  160. Rob Wittman
  161. Rudy Yakym
  162. Ryan Zinke

