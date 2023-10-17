Public support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) surged among House Republicans in the hours before a potential vote to elect him as Speaker of the House, eclipsing the conference vote held Friday.

Breitbart News reported Monday evening that public support behind Jordan from Monday afternoon quickly increased by 14 members to 146. That number increased Tuesday morning by 16 members to 162.

The 16 additional members who have now publicly backed Jordan are Doug LaMalfa, Morgan Griffith, Randy Feenstra, Chuck Fleischmann, Beth Van Duyne, Glenn Thompson, Mark Amodei, Brett Guthrie, Aaron Bean, Rudy Yakym, John Curtis, Juan Ciscomani, John Rose, Michael Guest, Dale Strong, and Adrian Smith.

The number of 162 lawmakers supporting Jordan surpassed the number of members (152) who said behind closed doors on a second ballot they would support Jordan, a strong sign for the Ohio congressman. There are likely many more GOP House lawmakers who will support Jordan but have not publicly backed him.

Some Republican lawmakers have not publicly backed Jordan. They will likely show their cards during Tuesday’s potential House floor vote. Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker.

Grassroots conservatives appear to widely support Jordan. Activists are “melting” phone lines with respectful requests for GOP members to unify behind Jordan, Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle reported.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” one top House GOP aide told Breitbart News on Monday. “They are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”

The full list of lawmakers who publicly support Jordan are:

