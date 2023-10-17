Public support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) surged among House Republicans in the hours before a potential vote to elect him as Speaker of the House, eclipsing the conference vote held Friday.
Breitbart News reported Monday evening that public support behind Jordan from Monday afternoon quickly increased by 14 members to 146. That number increased Tuesday morning by 16 members to 162.
The 16 additional members who have now publicly backed Jordan are Doug LaMalfa, Morgan Griffith, Randy Feenstra, Chuck Fleischmann, Beth Van Duyne, Glenn Thompson, Mark Amodei, Brett Guthrie, Aaron Bean, Rudy Yakym, John Curtis, Juan Ciscomani, John Rose, Michael Guest, Dale Strong, and Adrian Smith.
The number of 162 lawmakers supporting Jordan surpassed the number of members (152) who said behind closed doors on a second ballot they would support Jordan, a strong sign for the Ohio congressman. There are likely many more GOP House lawmakers who will support Jordan but have not publicly backed him.
Some Republican lawmakers have not publicly backed Jordan. They will likely show their cards during Tuesday’s potential House floor vote. Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker.
Grassroots conservatives appear to widely support Jordan. Activists are “melting” phone lines with respectful requests for GOP members to unify behind Jordan, Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle reported.
“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” one top House GOP aide told Breitbart News on Monday. “They are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”
The full list of lawmakers who publicly support Jordan are:
- Robert Aderholt
- Mark Alford
- Rick W. Allen
- Mark Amodei
- Kelly Armstrong
- Jodey Arrington
- Brian Babin
- Troy Balderson
- Jim Banks
- Andy Barr
- Aaron Bean
- Cliff Bentz
- Jack Bergman
- Stephanie Bice
- Andy Biggs
- Gus Bilirakis
- Dan Bishop
- Lauren Boebert
- Mike Bost
- Josh Brecheen
- Larry Bucshon
- Vern Buchanan
- Tim Burchett
- Michael Burgess
- Eric Burlison
- Ken Calvert
- Kat Cammack
- Mike Carey
- Jerry Carl
- Buddy Carter
- Juan Ciscomani
- Ben Cline
- Michael Cloud
- Andrew Clyde
- Tom Cole
- Mike Collins
- James Comer
- Eli Crane
- Rick Crawford
- Dan Crenshaw
- John Curtis
- Warren Davidson
- Monica De La Cruz
- Scott DesJarlais
- Byron Donalds
- John Duarte
- Jeff Duncan
- Neal Dunn
- Beth Van Duyne
- Tom Emmer
- Ron Estes
- Mike Ezell
- Randy Feenstra
- Drew Ferguson
- Chuck Fleischmann
- Brad Finstad
- Michelle Fischbach
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Mike Flood
- Virginia Foxx
- Scott Franklin
- Russell Fry
- Russ Fulcher
- Matt Gaetz
- Mike Gallagher
- Mike Garcia
- Bob Good
- Paul Gosar
- Lance Gooden
- Mark Green
- Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Morgan Griffith
- Glenn Grothman
- Michael Guest
- Brett Guthrie
- Harriet Hageman
- Andy Harris
- Kevin Hern
- Clay Higgins
- French Hill
- Diana Harshbarger
- Ashley Hinson
- Erin Houchin
- Richard Hudson
- Bill Huizenga
- Darrell Issa
- Ronny Jackson
- Bill Johnson
- Dusty Johnson
- Mike Johnson
- Jim Jordan
- John Joyce
- Kevin Kiley
- Darin LaHood
- Nicholas Langworthy
- Robert Latta
- Michael Lawler
- Doug LaMalfa
- Debbie Lesko
- Barry Loudermilk
- Frank Lucas
- Anna Paulina Luna
- Nancy Mace
- Nicole Malliotakis
- Thomas Massie
- Brian Mast
- Kevin McCarthy
- Michael McCaul
- Tom McClintock
- Richard McCormick
- Patrick McHenry
- Daniel Meuser
- Mary Miller
- Max Miller
- Cory Mills
- Marcus Molinaro
- Alex Mooney
- Bary Moore
- Nathaniel Moran
- Greg Murphy
- Troy Nehls
- Ralph Norman
- Zach Nunn
- Andrew Ogles
- Gary Palmer
- Scott Perry
- August Pfluger
- Bill Posey
- Guy Reschenthaler
- Hal Rogers
- Mike Rogers
- John Rose
- Matt Rosendale
- Chip Roy
- George Santos
- David Schweikert
- Austin Scott
- Keith Self
- Pete Sessions
- Michael Simpson
- Adrian Smith
- Jason Smith
- Lloyd Smucker
- Elise Stefanik
- Bryan Steil
- Greg Steube
- Dale Strong
- Claudia Tenney
- Glenn Thompson
- Thomas Tiffany
- William Timmons
- Mike Turner
- Jeff Van Drew
- Derrick Van Orden
- Ann Wagner
- Michael Waltz
- Randy Weber
- Daniel Webster
- Joe Wilson
- Rob Wittman
- Rudy Yakym
- Ryan Zinke
