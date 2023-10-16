14 More Republicans Publicly Back Jim Jordan as Speaker-Designate Hours Before Potential Vote

Wendell Husebø

Fourteen more House Republicans publicly backed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as Speaker-designate hours before the House is scheduled to hold a potential vote for Speaker.

As Breitbart News previously reported, 132 House Republicans publicly supported Jordan Monday afternoon. That count swelled to 146 Monday evening with support from Reps. Stephanie Bice, Kevin KileyClaudia Tenney, Rob Wittman, Lance Gooden, Mike Gallagher, Cliff Bentz, Pete Sessions, Diana Harshbarger, Rick W. AllenFrank LucasMichael McCaul, John Joyce, and Hal Rogers.

The number of 146 lawmakers supporting Jordan is likely less than the actual number who support Jordan. Jordan won the conference nomination on Friday with 124 votes. He then earned 152 votes on the second ballot when members were asked if they would support him on the House floor.

Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker. The Ohio Congressman intends for the House floor to vote on his nomination Tuesday.

“The momentum for Jim Jordan is building,” GOP strategist Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Patriots across America are calling on their Republican representatives to stand strong and unite behind Jordan for speaker.”

The full list of lawmakers who publicly support Jordan are:

  1. Robert Aderholt
  2. Mark Alford
  3. Rick W. Allen
  4. Kelly Armstrong
  5. Jodey Arrington
  6. Brian Babin
  7. Troy Balderson
  8. Jim Banks
  9. Andy Barr
  10. Cliff Bentz
  11. Jack Bergman
  12. Stephanie Bice
  13. Andy Biggs
  14. Gus Bilirakis
  15. Dan Bishop
  16. Lauren Boebert
  17. Mike Bost
  18. Josh Brecheen
  19. Larry Bucshon
  20. Vern Buchanan
  21. Tim Burchett
  22. Michael Burgess
  23. Eric Burlison
  24. Ken Calvert
  25. Kat Cammack
  26. Mike Carey
  27. Jerry Carl
  28. Buddy Carter
  29. Ben Cline
  30. Michael Cloud
  31. Andrew Clyde
  32. Tom Cole
  33. Mike Collins
  34. James Comer
  35. Eli Crane
  36. Rick Crawford
  37. Dan Crenshaw
  38. Warren Davidson
  39. Monica De La Cruz
  40. Scott DesJarlais
  41. Byron Donalds
  42. John Duarte
  43. Jeff Duncan
  44. Neal Dunn
  45. Tom Emmer
  46. Ron Estes
  47. Mike Ezell
  48. Drew Ferguson
  49. Brad Finstad
  50. Michelle Fischbach
  51. Scott Fitzgerald
  52. Mike Flood
  53. Virginia Foxx
  54. Scott Franklin
  55. Russell Fry
  56. Russ Fulcher
  57. Matt Gaetz
  58. Mike Gallagher
  59. Mike Garcia
  60. Bob Good
  61. Paul Gosar
  62. Lance Gooden
  63. Mark Green
  64. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  65. Glenn Grothman
  66. Harriet Hageman
  67. Andy Harris
  68. Kevin Hern
  69. Clay Higgins
  70. French Hill
  71. Diana Harshbarger
  72. Ashley Hinson
  73. Erin Houchin
  74. Richard Hudson
  75. Bill Huizenga
  76. Darrell Issa
  77. Ronny Jackson
  78. Bill Johnson
  79. Dusty Johnson
  80. Mike Johnson
  81. Jim Jordan
  82. John Joyce
  83. Kevin Kiley
  84. Darin LaHood
  85. Nicholas Langworthy
  86. Robert Latta
  87. Michael Lawler
  88. Debbie Lesko
  89. Barry Loudermilk
  90. Frank Lucas
  91. Anna Paulina Luna
  92. Nancy Mace
  93. Nicole Malliotakis
  94. Thomas Massie
  95. Brian Mast
  96. Kevin McCarthy
  97. Michael McCaul
  98. Tom McClintock
  99. Richard McCormick
  100. Patrick McHenry
  101. Daniel Meuser
  102. Mary Miller
  103. Max Miller
  104. Cory Mills
  105. Marcus Molinaro
  106. Alex Mooney
  107. Bary Moore
  108. Nathaniel Moran
  109. Greg Murphy
  110. Troy Nehls
  111. Ralph Norman
  112. Zach Nunn
  113. Andrew Ogles
  114. Gary Palmer
  115. Scott Perry
  116. August Pfluger
  117. Bill Posey
  118. Guy Reschenthaler
  119. Hal Rogers
  120. Mike Rogers
  121. Matt Rosendale
  122. Chip Roy
  123. George Santos
  124. David Schweikert
  125. Austin Scott
  126. Keith Self
  127. Pete Sessions
  128. Michael Simpson
  129. Jason Smith
  130. Lloyd Smucker
  131. Elise Stefanik
  132. Bryan Steil
  133. Greg Steube
  134. Claudia Tenney
  135. Thomas Tiffany
  136. William Timmons
  137. Mike Turner
  138. Jeff Van Drew
  139. Derrick Van Orden
  140. Ann Wagner
  141. Michael Waltz
  142. Randy Weber
  143. Daniel Webster
  144. Joe Wilson
  145. Ryan Zinke
  146. Rob Wittman

Wendell Husebø

