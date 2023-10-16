Fourteen more House Republicans publicly backed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as Speaker-designate hours before the House is scheduled to hold a potential vote for Speaker.

As Breitbart News previously reported, 132 House Republicans publicly supported Jordan Monday afternoon. That count swelled to 146 Monday evening with support from Reps. Stephanie Bice, Kevin Kiley, Claudia Tenney, Rob Wittman, Lance Gooden, Mike Gallagher, Cliff Bentz, Pete Sessions, Diana Harshbarger, Rick W. Allen, Frank Lucas, Michael McCaul, John Joyce, and Hal Rogers.

The number of 146 lawmakers supporting Jordan is likely less than the actual number who support Jordan. Jordan won the conference nomination on Friday with 124 votes. He then earned 152 votes on the second ballot when members were asked if they would support him on the House floor.

Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker. The Ohio Congressman intends for the House floor to vote on his nomination Tuesday.

“The momentum for Jim Jordan is building,” GOP strategist Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Patriots across America are calling on their Republican representatives to stand strong and unite behind Jordan for speaker.”

The full list of lawmakers who publicly support Jordan are:

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.