Fourteen more House Republicans publicly backed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as Speaker-designate hours before the House is scheduled to hold a potential vote for Speaker.
As Breitbart News previously reported, 132 House Republicans publicly supported Jordan Monday afternoon. That count swelled to 146 Monday evening with support from Reps. Stephanie Bice, Kevin Kiley, Claudia Tenney, Rob Wittman, Lance Gooden, Mike Gallagher, Cliff Bentz, Pete Sessions, Diana Harshbarger, Rick W. Allen, Frank Lucas, Michael McCaul, John Joyce, and Hal Rogers.
The number of 146 lawmakers supporting Jordan is likely less than the actual number who support Jordan. Jordan won the conference nomination on Friday with 124 votes. He then earned 152 votes on the second ballot when members were asked if they would support him on the House floor.
Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker. The Ohio Congressman intends for the House floor to vote on his nomination Tuesday.
“The momentum for Jim Jordan is building,” GOP strategist Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Patriots across America are calling on their Republican representatives to stand strong and unite behind Jordan for speaker.”
The full list of lawmakers who publicly support Jordan are:
- Robert Aderholt
- Mark Alford
- Rick W. Allen
- Kelly Armstrong
- Jodey Arrington
- Brian Babin
- Troy Balderson
- Jim Banks
- Andy Barr
- Cliff Bentz
- Jack Bergman
- Stephanie Bice
- Andy Biggs
- Gus Bilirakis
- Dan Bishop
- Lauren Boebert
- Mike Bost
- Josh Brecheen
- Larry Bucshon
- Vern Buchanan
- Tim Burchett
- Michael Burgess
- Eric Burlison
- Ken Calvert
- Kat Cammack
- Mike Carey
- Jerry Carl
- Buddy Carter
- Ben Cline
- Michael Cloud
- Andrew Clyde
- Tom Cole
- Mike Collins
- James Comer
- Eli Crane
- Rick Crawford
- Dan Crenshaw
- Warren Davidson
- Monica De La Cruz
- Scott DesJarlais
- Byron Donalds
- John Duarte
- Jeff Duncan
- Neal Dunn
- Tom Emmer
- Ron Estes
- Mike Ezell
- Drew Ferguson
- Brad Finstad
- Michelle Fischbach
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Mike Flood
- Virginia Foxx
- Scott Franklin
- Russell Fry
- Russ Fulcher
- Matt Gaetz
- Mike Gallagher
- Mike Garcia
- Bob Good
- Paul Gosar
- Lance Gooden
- Mark Green
- Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Glenn Grothman
- Harriet Hageman
- Andy Harris
- Kevin Hern
- Clay Higgins
- French Hill
- Diana Harshbarger
- Ashley Hinson
- Erin Houchin
- Richard Hudson
- Bill Huizenga
- Darrell Issa
- Ronny Jackson
- Bill Johnson
- Dusty Johnson
- Mike Johnson
- Jim Jordan
- John Joyce
- Kevin Kiley
- Darin LaHood
- Nicholas Langworthy
- Robert Latta
- Michael Lawler
- Debbie Lesko
- Barry Loudermilk
- Frank Lucas
- Anna Paulina Luna
- Nancy Mace
- Nicole Malliotakis
- Thomas Massie
- Brian Mast
- Kevin McCarthy
- Michael McCaul
- Tom McClintock
- Richard McCormick
- Patrick McHenry
- Daniel Meuser
- Mary Miller
- Max Miller
- Cory Mills
- Marcus Molinaro
- Alex Mooney
- Bary Moore
- Nathaniel Moran
- Greg Murphy
- Troy Nehls
- Ralph Norman
- Zach Nunn
- Andrew Ogles
- Gary Palmer
- Scott Perry
- August Pfluger
- Bill Posey
- Guy Reschenthaler
- Hal Rogers
- Mike Rogers
- Matt Rosendale
- Chip Roy
- George Santos
- David Schweikert
- Austin Scott
- Keith Self
- Pete Sessions
- Michael Simpson
- Jason Smith
- Lloyd Smucker
- Elise Stefanik
- Bryan Steil
- Greg Steube
- Claudia Tenney
- Thomas Tiffany
- William Timmons
- Mike Turner
- Jeff Van Drew
- Derrick Van Orden
- Ann Wagner
- Michael Waltz
- Randy Weber
- Daniel Webster
- Joe Wilson
- Ryan Zinke
- Rob Wittman
