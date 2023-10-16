House Republicans rallied behind House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday for House Speaker, as at least 132 publicly announced support for the Ohio congressman to claim the gavel.
The number of lawmakers supporting Jordan is likely more than the number who publicly voiced support.
Jordan won the conference nomination on Friday with 124 votes, defeating Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) in a closed-door internal party vote. He then earned 152 votes on the second ballot when members were asked if they would support him on the House floor.
After the vote, lawmakers broke for the weekend, with little direction of what would occur next. Jordan then earned the support on Monday of former opposition ringleader Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, creating a path for Jordan to obtain the gavel.
Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker. The Ohio Congressman intends for the House floor to vote on his nomination Tuesday.
“Grassroots America wants Jim Jordan to be the Speaker of the House,” GOP strategist Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Tuesday’s public vote will be a huge opportunity for every Republican member to show that they truly represent WE THE PEOPLE.”
As of Monday afternoon, the lawmakers who publicly supported Jordan are:
- Robert Aderholt
- Mark Alford
- Kelly Armstrong
- Jodey Arrington
- Brian Babin
- Troy Balderson
- Jim Banks
- Andy Barr
- Jack Bergman
- Andy Biggs
- Gus Bilirakis
- Dan Bishop
- Lauren Boebert
- Mike Bost
- Josh Brecheen
- Larry Bucshon
- Vern Buchanan
- Tim Burchett
- Michael Burgess
- Eric Burlison
- Ken Calvert
- Kat Cammack
- Mike Carey
- Jerry Carl
- Buddy Carter
- Ben Cline
- Michael Cloud
- Andrew Clyde
- Tom Cole
- Mike Collins
- James Comer
- Eli Crane
- Dan Crenshaw
- Warren Davidson
- Monica De La Cruz
- Scott DesJarlais
- Byron Donalds
- John Duarte
- Jeff Duncan
- Neal Dunn
- Tom Emmer
- Ron Estes
- Mike Ezell
- Drew Ferguson
- Brad Finstad
- Michelle Fischbach
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Mike Flood
- Viginia Foxx
- Scott Franklin
- Russell Fry
- Russ Fulcher
- Matt Gaetz
- Mike Garcia
- Bob Good
- Paul Gosar
- Mark Green
- Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Glenn Grothman
- Harriet Hageman
- Andy Harris
- Kevin Hern
- Clay Higgins
- French Hill
- Ashley Hinson
- Erin Houchin
- Richard Hudson
- Bill Huizenga
- Darrell Issa
- Ronny Jackson
- Bill Johnson
- Dusty Johnson
- Mike Johnson
- Jim Jordan
- Darin LaHood
- Nicholas Langworthy
- Robert Latta
- Michael Lawler
- Debbie Lesko
- Barry Loudermilk
- Anna Paulina Luna
- Nancy Mace
- Nicole Malliotakis
- Thomas Massie
- Brian Mast
- Kevin McCarthy
- Tom McClintock
- Richard McCormick
- Patrick McHenry
- Daniel Meuser
- Mary Miller
- Max Miller
- Cory Mills
- Marcus Molinaro
- Alex Mooney
- Bary Moore
- Nathaniel Moran
- Greg Murphy
- Troy Nehls
- Ralph Norman
- Zach Nunn
- Andrew Ogles
- Gary Palmer
- Scott Perry
- August Pfluger
- Bill Posey
- Guy Reschenthaler
- Mike Rogers
- Matt Rosendale
- Chip Roy
- George Santos
- David Schweikert
- Austin Scott
- Keith Self
- Michael Simpson
- Jason Smith
- Lloyd Smucker
- Elise Stefanik
- Bryan Steil
- Greg Steube
- Thomas Tiffany
- William Timmons
- Mike Turner
- Jeff Van Drew
- Derrick Van Orden
- Ann Wagner
- Michael Waltz
- Randy Weber
- Daniel Webster
- Joe Wilson
- Ryan Zinke
- Rick Crawford
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality
