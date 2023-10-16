House Republicans rallied behind House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday for House Speaker, as at least 132 publicly announced support for the Ohio congressman to claim the gavel.

The number of lawmakers supporting Jordan is likely more than the number who publicly voiced support.

Jordan won the conference nomination on Friday with 124 votes, defeating Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) in a closed-door internal party vote. He then earned 152 votes on the second ballot when members were asked if they would support him on the House floor.

After the vote, lawmakers broke for the weekend, with little direction of what would occur next. Jordan then earned the support on Monday of former opposition ringleader Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, creating a path for Jordan to obtain the gavel.

Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker. The Ohio Congressman intends for the House floor to vote on his nomination Tuesday.

“Grassroots America wants Jim Jordan to be the Speaker of the House,” GOP strategist Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Tuesday’s public vote will be a huge opportunity for every Republican member to show that they truly represent WE THE PEOPLE.”

As of Monday afternoon, the lawmakers who publicly supported Jordan are:

