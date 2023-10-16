House Republicans Rally Behind Jordan for House Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to reporters as House Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans continue to debate their pick for Speaker after their initial nominee, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), withdrew his name from the race …
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

House Republicans rallied behind House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday for House Speaker, as at least 132 publicly announced support for the Ohio congressman to claim the gavel.

The number of lawmakers supporting Jordan is likely more than the number who publicly voiced support.

Jordan won the conference nomination on Friday with 124 votes, defeating Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) in a closed-door internal party vote. He then earned 152 votes on the second ballot when members were asked if they would support him on the House floor.

After the vote, lawmakers broke for the weekend, with little direction of what would occur next. Jordan then earned the support on Monday of former opposition ringleader Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, creating a path for Jordan to obtain the gavel.

Jordan needs a total of 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker. The Ohio Congressman intends for the House floor to vote on his nomination Tuesday.

“Grassroots America wants Jim Jordan to be the Speaker of the House,” GOP strategist Cliff Maloney told Breitbart News. “Tuesday’s public vote will be a huge opportunity for every Republican member to show that they truly represent WE THE PEOPLE.”

As of Monday afternoon, the lawmakers who publicly supported Jordan are:

  1. Robert Aderholt
  2. Mark Alford
  3. Kelly Armstrong
  4. Jodey Arrington
  5. Brian Babin
  6. Troy Balderson
  7. Jim Banks
  8. Andy Barr
  9. Jack Bergman
  10. Andy Biggs
  11. Gus Bilirakis
  12. Dan Bishop
  13. Lauren Boebert
  14. Mike Bost
  15. Josh Brecheen
  16. Larry Bucshon
  17. Vern Buchanan
  18. Tim Burchett
  19. Michael Burgess
  20. Eric Burlison
  21. Ken Calvert
  22. Kat Cammack
  23. Mike Carey
  24. Jerry Carl
  25. Buddy Carter
  26. Ben Cline
  27. Michael Cloud
  28. Andrew Clyde
  29. Tom Cole
  30. Mike Collins
  31. James Comer
  32. Eli Crane
  33. Dan Crenshaw
  34. Warren Davidson
  35. Monica De La Cruz
  36. Scott DesJarlais
  37. Byron Donalds
  38. John Duarte
  39. Jeff Duncan
  40. Neal Dunn
  41. Tom Emmer
  42. Ron Estes
  43. Mike Ezell
  44. Drew Ferguson
  45. Brad Finstad
  46. Michelle Fischbach
  47. Scott Fitzgerald
  48. Mike Flood
  49. Viginia Foxx
  50. Scott Franklin
  51. Russell Fry
  52. Russ Fulcher
  53. Matt Gaetz
  54. Mike Garcia
  55. Bob Good
  56. Paul Gosar
  57. Mark Green
  58. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  59. Glenn Grothman
  60. Harriet Hageman
  61. Andy Harris
  62. Kevin Hern
  63. Clay Higgins
  64. French Hill
  65. Ashley Hinson
  66. Erin Houchin
  67. Richard Hudson
  68. Bill Huizenga
  69. Darrell Issa
  70. Ronny Jackson
  71. Bill Johnson
  72. Dusty Johnson
  73. Mike Johnson
  74. Jim Jordan
  75. Darin LaHood
  76. Nicholas Langworthy
  77. Robert Latta
  78. Michael Lawler
  79. Debbie Lesko
  80. Barry Loudermilk
  81. Anna Paulina Luna
  82. Nancy Mace
  83. Nicole Malliotakis
  84. Thomas Massie
  85. Brian Mast
  86. Kevin McCarthy
  87. Tom McClintock
  88. Richard McCormick
  89. Patrick McHenry
  90. Daniel Meuser
  91. Mary Miller
  92. Max Miller
  93. Cory Mills
  94. Marcus Molinaro
  95. Alex Mooney
  96. Bary Moore
  97. Nathaniel Moran
  98. Greg Murphy
  99. Troy Nehls
  100. Ralph Norman
  101. Zach Nunn
  102. Andrew Ogles
  103. Gary Palmer
  104. Scott Perry
  105. August Pfluger
  106. Bill Posey
  107. Guy Reschenthaler
  108. Mike Rogers
  109. Matt Rosendale
  110. Chip Roy
  111. George Santos
  112. David Schweikert
  113. Austin Scott
  114. Keith Self
  115. Michael Simpson
  116. Jason Smith
  117. Lloyd Smucker
  118. Elise Stefanik
  119. Bryan Steil
  120. Greg Steube
  121. Thomas Tiffany
  122. William Timmons
  123. Mike Turner
  124. Jeff Van Drew
  125. Derrick Van Orden
  126. Ann Wagner
  127. Michael Waltz
  128. Randy Weber
  129. Daniel Webster
  130. Joe Wilson
  131. Ryan Zinke
  132. Rick Crawford

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality

