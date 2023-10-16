Amid attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in which at least 25 Americans were killed, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling on President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deport foreign nationals who voice support for the terrorist organization — starting with those holding F-1 student visas.

On Monday, Cotton sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urging him to begin the process of immediately deporting pro-Hamas foreign nationals, especially those participating in anti-Israel rallies on college campuses across the United States.

“I write to urge you to immediately deport any foreign national — including and especially any alien on a student visa — that has expressed support for Hamas and its murderous attacks on Israel,” Cotton writes. “These fifth-columnists have no place in the United States.”

Cotton notes that “federal law is clear that any alien who ‘endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization’ is inadmissible and must be deported.”

Mayorkas ought to start the deportations with those foreign student visa-holders at Harvard University who signed a letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee that blamed Israel for Hamas’s murdering hundreds of Israelis, including some Americans, the senator said.

Cotton writes:

Swiftly removing and permanently barring from future reentry any foreign student who signed onto or shared approvingly the anti-Semitic letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee on October 7 would be a good place to start. [Emphasis added] The appalling explosion of anti-Semitism in the United States over the past few weeks should disturb anyone who shares American values. While American citizens may have a First Amendment right to speak disgusting vitriol if they so choose, no foreign national has a right to advocate for terrorism in the United States. [Emphasis added]

Among the most pro-Palestinian countries — Iran, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia — more than 32,000 foreign students were given visas by the federal government to take university and college enrollment spots in Fiscal Year 2022.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a similar letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting the State Department immediately revoke visas for pro-Hamas aliens:

… the privilege of entering and staying in our great country is not afforded to those who wish to do us harm or advocate on behalf of Hamas. Per 8 U.S.C. 1182, an alien is inadmissible into the United States should they represent “a political, social, or other group that endorses or espouses terrorist activity.” Hamas’ designation as a [foreign terrorist organization] makes this a clear directive to institute a thorough review of all visa holders and applicants. This should include coordination with law enforcement, both federal and state/local, as well as universities. [Emphasis added] I urge you to immediately use existing law to eradicate this hate from our country. In addition, I will be introducing legislation to provide further tools to ensure supporters of Hamas, and other FTOs [foreign terrorist organizations], do not benefit from our country’s generosity. I welcome your input. Thank you for your attention for this important matter. [Emphasis added]

The letter comes as a growing coalition of Republicans, including Cotton, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), and Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), are demanding Biden commit to opposing the resettlement of Palestinians across American communities.

Tiffany and Ogles, for example, introduced legislation called the “GAZA Act” that would bar the Biden administration from resettling Palestinians in the United States either via parole or as refugees.

