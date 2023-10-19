The Department of Homeland Security announced it has put an asylum official on leave after it was reported she formerly worked for the terror-backed Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and had been seen posting virulent anti-Israel posts on social media.

Nejwa Ali, who had been hired in 2019 and was working at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as an asylum officer, had worked for the PLO in 2016 and 2017 prior to being hired by DHS, according to the New York Post.

Ali was reportedly a public affairs officer for the PLO’s delegation to the U.S.A. and, according to her Linkdin profile, in Jan. she was handed an even higher position with DHS and was working as an adjudication officer, a position in which she was responsible for vetting people before they enter the U.S.

But Ali’s social media accounts have revealed a deep animus for Israel and Jews and are filled with hateful rhetoric which has been steadily mounting over the last month. And on Wednesday, DHS spokesman Matthew Burke said Ali had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Ali wrote numerous posts glorifying the attacks on Israel, including idealized artist representations of the Hamas hang gliders who descended on southern Israel killing, raping, torturing, and kidnapping Israeli civilians as they went.

She posted a long list of entries to social media chortling and praising Hamas for its attacks on Israel.

To mention just a few:

On Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked southern Israel, Ali reportedly wrote, “Palestinians have been suffering under Israel’s brutal, illegal, military, APARTHEID occupation for more than 75 years.”

“F–k Israel, the government, and its military @stateofisrael @timesofisrael are you ready for your downfall…because we are ready for our freedom,” she later wrote on Instagram.

“Israel and every Israel [sic] has to remember one thing: respect our existence or expect resistance. Simple. No apologies. #freepalestine,” she exploded.

The day after the attacks, Ali was at it again, writing: ”Free Palestine and F–K APARTHEID Israel, and any Israeli that supports the bulls–t. Your privilege is blinding, apparently, but ignorance is not bliss and I hold every Israeli accountable for their governments actions, IF they do not speak against Israel and the Israeli military.”

Then, on Oct. 9, Ali posted a video captioned “F–k Israel and any Jew that supports Israel” and a photo that says: “A nation that has nothing but Allah has everything it will ever need.”

She also posted anti-Jewish tropes of people with hooked noses.

“Palestine will be free one day,” she also wrote on Instagram. “F–K APARTHEID Israel and any Israeli that supports that bull—t. F–k you, may Allah forgive you. and spare us the crocodile tears, I sure as hell give zero f–ks.”

Two U.S. Senators, Josh Hawley (R, MO) and J.D. Vance (R, OH), are calling for an investigation into how someone who expresses sympathy with Palestinian terrorists could have been put in a position of vetting migrants hoping to enter the U.S.A.

“A terrorist sympathizer comes to America and then gets to determine who we admit to our country,” Sen. Vance wrote. “Just an insane story.”

“Something is deeply broken with our immigration enforcement. And it starts with Mayorkas,” he added.

A terrorist sympathizer comes to America and then gets to determine who we admit to our country. Just an insane story. Something is deeply broken with our immigration enforcement. And it starts with Mayorkas.https://t.co/Jmr68IdDkL — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 19, 2023

Sen. Hawley went even farther than Vance and demanded that Biden’s DHS explain how such a person could have been hired for such a sensitive position in the first place and added that she should be fired immediately.

“I am alarmed by reports that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) currently employs a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) as an officer charged with adjudicating U.S. immigration cases,” Hawley wrote in an Oct. 19 press release. “Ms. Ali’s reported statements make clear that she harbors intensely negative views against the State of Israel and supports the recent barbarism perpetrated against its citizens by Hamas terrorists.”

Hawley sent a letter to DHS chief Mayorkas pushing for answers on how many immigration cases Ali has worked on involving Palestinians, Israelis, or other Jewish applicants, and asked if there are safeguards to defeat any bias she may have had in approving entry to the U.S. for applicants from those areas.

“As Secretary, you must assure the American people that those charged with determining who enters the United States do so impartially and without prejudice. If the above reports are true and accurate, you must terminate Ms. Ali’s employment at DHS without delay,” Hawley wrote to Mayorkas.

