Grassroots Conservatives Rally Against Lawmakers Who Opposed Jim Jordan for Speaker

Grassroots conservatives are rallying across the nation against Republican lawmakers who opposed Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker of the House.

The Nebraska Freedom Coalition wrote on Wednesday, “Nebraska Patriots, it’s time to make our voices heard loud and clear! Join us tomorrow morning at DACA @donjbacon‘s Omaha office. We’ve had enough of the BS, especially his recent decisions in opposition to Rep. Jordan as the next Speaker of the House. See you there, Nebraska Patriots! Let’s show DACA Don what true grassroots activism looks like!”

🚨 Rally Alert 🚨 Nebraska Patriots, it's time to make our voices heard loud and clear! Join us tomorrow morning at DACA @donjbacon's Omaha office. We've had enough of the BS, especially his recent decisions in opposition to Rep. Jordan as the next Speaker of the House. See you… pic.twitter.com/ILTlYR94D0 — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) October 18, 2023

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a moderate Republican voted twice against Jordan’s bid for Speaker.

After his vote against Jordan, Bacon said Jordan should withdraw from the Speaker race.

“I believe he’s done. He needs to withdraw from this. He’s going to lose more votes tomorrow. I know it. I know who is going to cross over and change. He doesn’t have a pathway forward to 217,” Bacon told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

On Friday, Georgia grassroots conservatives will rally at Ferguson’s office. Ferguson voted against Jordan on the second ballot for Speaker.

Breitbart News reported Ferguson voted in the 2022 elections using an address that appears to have suggested he sold his house long before going to the polls.

Debbie Dooley, a Georgia grassroots activist, wrote, “It appears traitor Rep. Drew Ferguson illegally voted in 2022.”

She added, “I can promise there will be complaints now.”

