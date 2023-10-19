President Joe Biden had a rather tone-deaf response to the news Hamas terrorists mistakenly bombed a hospital in the Gaza Strip with a misfired rocket by saying they should “learn how to shoot straight.”

As Breitbart News reported, the mainstream media initially said Israel bombed a hospital in the Gaza Strip only to later have it be confirmed Hamas terrorists bombed the hospital with a misfired rocket.

Breitbart noted, “The IDF have since released audio they say shows the terrorists reacting once they realize their mistake. Hamas and critics of Israel rushed to blame an Israeli airstrike. News wires, like the Getty photo service, published unproven claims Israel had “attack[ed]” the hospital, citing the ‘Gaza Health Ministry,’ which is run by Hamas. The BBC’s early reporting pointed a finger at Israel for the disaster.”

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Biden said the terrorists “gotta learn how to shoot straight.”

“I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it,” the president said at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “It’s that old thing: Gotta learn how to shoot straight. It’s not the first time that Hamas has launched something that didn’t function very well.”

Since Hamas targets Israeli civilians, them “shooting straight” would mean killing Israeli civilians.

Biden had to cancel a planned summit with Arab leaders in Jordan as a result of the hospital bombing, which terrorists claim was committed by Israel. Biden also initially believed Israel committed the bombing until evidence proved otherwise.

“I don’t know all the detail, but I do know the people at the Defense Department who I respect and the intelligence community that I respect, say it is highly improbable that Israel did that,” Biden said on Air Force One.

Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has continued to put forward the claim Israel somehow committed the atrocity.

“We cannot continue to watch people think it’s okay to bomb a hospital with children,” she told a crowd on Wednesday. “[…] And so I’m telling you right now, President Biden, not all America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that.”

“We are literally watching people commit genocide and killing a vast majority just like this, and we still stand by and say nothing. We will remember this,” the Palestinian lawmaker continued.

