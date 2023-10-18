Videos show Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) riling up a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Capitol on Wednesday by spreading the false claim from Hamas terrorists that an Israeli airstrike killed 500 Palestinian civilians at a hospital in Gaza.

“We cannot continue to watch people think it’s okay to bomb a hospital with children,” she told the crowd through tears. “…And so I’m telling you right now, President Biden, not all America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that.”

“We are literally watching people commit genocide and killing a vast majority just like this, and we still stand by and say nothing. We will remember this,” the Palestinian lawmaker continued.

Hamas Caucus Leader @RepRashida is leading the current insurrection on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/AejUJrLbix — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

Tlaib also told the protesters, who at some point stormed the U.S. Capitol and staged a protest inside the Cannon Rotunda, that they are “on the right side of history.” Those protesters were captured on video demanding a ceasefire that would benefit the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza in a display that some observers likened to an “insurrection.”

“All of you, you need to know — I swear by my life, Allah — you are on the right side of history, you are. You’re doing everything possible to save lives. What is wrong with that? Stop it with trying to try to politicize it.”

Exclusive Video: Pro-Palestinian Insurrectionists Occupy Federal House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Bradley Jaye/Breitbart News

Another video clip shows Tlaib telling the crowd, “I think a lot of people are not going to forget this.”

“It’s not a threat. It isn’t. They think we’re joking. I mean, I think the White House and everyone thinks that we’re just going to sit back and let this just continue to happen. No,” she said, adding that “our lives are not safe.”

“When are we going to feel safe? When are we going to stop funding continued — literally oppression — of indigenous communities? When are we going to say, ‘Enough?'” she said.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an unhinged antisemite, goes after Biden and her fellow Democrats: "A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It's not a threat — it isn't!" pic.twitter.com/WqNfGSzURg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported, evidence emerged from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as well as independent (and even hostile) media showing that it was an errant Palestinian terrorist group’s rocket and not an Israeli airstrike that hit a hospital parking lot in Gaza City on Tuesday evening.

He wrote:

Video, radar, maps, media coverage of the impact site, and an intercepted call between two Hamas operatives all suggest that a Palestinian group’s rocket, launched near the hospital, misfired and hit the parking lot, causing a fire and apparent casualties. The first reports, from the Hamas terrorist group and media organizations operating under its jurisdiction, were that an Israeli airstrike had hit the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, killing 500 people in a deliberate “attack” on the Christian hospital. News agencies picked up the claim and repeated it.

The earliest reports from official Israeli sources were that the IDF was investigating the explosion and that it looked like the hospital might have been hit by an errant Hamas rocket — a frequent occurrence, given the rockets have no guidance systems.

Later, the IDF stated definitively that it had concluded that the hospital had been hit by a Palestinian rocket — not fired by Hamas, but rather by Iranian-controlled Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a smaller group that is fighting alongside Hamas.

RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

Even so, world leaders, journalists, and activists helped fuel anti-American riots around the Middle East Tuesday evening by spreading the false claim.

Radical "squad" member Rashida Tlaib physically RUNS from Fox News reporter asking her why she supports Palestine after Hamas terrorist attacks— Her answer is even more SHOCKING than you think… pic.twitter.com/v5TMeKpw99 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2023

Tlaib has previously taken heat for displaying the Palestinian flag outside of her congressional office. When questioned by reporters, she declined to comment on the flag or on Hamas terrorists decapitating babies, murdering children, and raping women in Israel.

Tlaib also attended an event celebrating Palestinian terror, glorifying “martyrs,” and calling for the destruction of the Jewish state, and appeared to claim in a statement that Hamas’s violence against Israeli women and children was “resistance” in response to “suffocating, dehumanizing conditions” in Gaza.

Joel Pollak contributed to this report.