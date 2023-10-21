Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on President Joe Biden to resign after the House Oversight Committee revealed evidence that he received a $200,000 payment from his brother, James Biden, which Greene called “money laundering.”

“We finally have direct evidence of money laundering,” she exclusively told Breitbart News. “It was a $200,000 check made out to Joe Biden, directly from Jim Biden, on the exact same day that Jim Biden had received $200,000 from a foreign investment.”

“He should resign,” Greene, a member of the committee, said. “If he doesn’t resign, he should be impeached, but also, the Department of Justice has to bring charges against them. This is complete evidence of a crime.”

And we’ve only gotten started; this is just the first shred of evidence, of direct evidence, to Joe Biden that we’re producing, and I’m telling you, there’s a lot more to come,” she added.

Greene called the $200,000 transfer “elaborate” but noted the Bidens are not “much more advanced than any normal petty criminal.”

“The money laundering scheme is the same type of money laundering scheme that many people have been put in jail for. What you do is you basically buy a company that’s going bankrupt, or invest in a company that’s going bankrupt, to save the company, and then you run money through it — through criminal enterprises,” she said. “In this case, that was selling out Joe Biden’s power and influence, and they received — it’s going to be hundreds of millions of dollars; it’s going to be a lot of money.”

So far, the committee discovered the Bidens’ business raked in 20 million dollars.

“They received millions and millions of dollars through these companies and then paid themselves out of it. And they paid it to Joe Biden, calling it a loan repayment,” she said. “Well, that is, that’s a common way to hide — hide money and hide payments. This is an easy case that any IRS investigator could easily and very quickly uncover and reveal. He should be indicted. He should be … going to jail.”

On Friday, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-GA) publicly disclosed that Joe Biden personally accepted money from his family’s overseas business ventures, despite denying his involvement in the business at least nine times.

“Where is the money?” Joe Biden asked reporters in September. Comer believes he found some. Comer explained on X the complex financial maneuvers the Biden family undertook for Joe Biden to receive the payment:

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore — a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account — not their business bank account. And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.” Americore — a distressed company — loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden. Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.