President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is withholding key details on terror suspects who have been apprehended at the United States-Mexico border in the last three years, a new lawsuit alleges.

This month, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) filed a lawsuit against Biden’s DHS after the organization filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for “records reflecting the nationalities and group affiliations of the record-breaking 270 illegal border-crossers who have flagged on the FBI terrorism watch since 2021.”

According to CIS officials, they sent a FOIA request for such records in August of this year but never heard back from DHS.

“CIS believed filing this suit was necessary for multiple reasons,” CIS’s Chief FOIA Counsel Colin Farnsworth told Todd Bensman. “There is a heightened public interest in the requested records, and there are indications [Customs and Border Patrol] is imposing unreasonable delays on the processing of those records.”

Indeed, since Biden took office, nearly 300 illegal aliens have been apprehended at the southern border who were matches on the federal government’s “Terrorist Watch List.” In an agency memo this month, DHS officials quietly admitted that the terrorism threat coming across the border is increasingly an issue for Americans’ national security.

The officials said they “expect continued high numbers of migrant encounters over the next year” and that “terrorists and criminal actors may exploit the elevated flow and increasingly complex security environment to enter the United States.”

