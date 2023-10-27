Speaker Johnson to Headline Republican Jewish Coalition; Trump, Pence to Share Stage

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Newly-elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) will deliver the keynote address Saturday night at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference, which is taking place as war unfolds in Israel.

It will be Johnson’s first major address outside Congress since taking the Speaker’s gavel.

Johnson will speak alongside House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) at a conference that is already studded with presidential candidates and elected officials. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Saturday morning session — as is former Vice President Mike Pence, his running mate-turned-rival. It will be the first time the two men share the same stage since the end of the Trump-Pence administration.

All of the other major presidential candidates are set to speak. Vivek Ramaswamy — who has publicly opposed an Israeli invasion of Gaza in response to the devastating Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas — can expect a cool reception. There will likely be a warmer welcome for Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, both of whom have strong pro-Israel records. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, and former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey will also appear.

Many other notable conservative figures will be present, including conservative radio host Mark Levin, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, and more.

The annual event has become a crucial stop on the campaign trail, as candidates have the opportunity to address the Jewish community’s most committed pro-Israel conservatives.

