Survey: Trump, Blackburn Dominating in Tennessee

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) are dominating the field in Tennessee, the latest Beacon Poll found.

The survey, taken among 1,181 registered Tennessee voters, showed Trump leading President Biden in a head-to-head matchup by 31 points — 61 percent to 30 percent. The survey also examined what happens in the race when independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is in the mix, as debate has raged on regarding the impact his presence will have on Trump and Biden.

In a three-way race, Trump continues to lead Biden in Tennessee, but Trump’s lead reduces to 25 points — 48 percent to Biden’s 23 percent. Kennedy takes 19 percent of the vote.

Notably, Trump continues to dominate in the GOP primary race, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 47 points in Tennessee, 63 percent to 16 percent.

Trump, however, is not the only MAGA figure with a strong showing in Tennessee. Sen. Blackburn leads her potential Democrat challengers — Gloria Johnson and Marquita Bradshaw — by double digits.

Per the survey:

In one of the country’s most watched 2024 Senate races, the poll results find incumbent Senator Marsha Blackburn with leads over her two potential Democratic rivals, Gloria Johnson and Marquita Bradshaw. Despite the national attention surrounding Gloria Johnson’s campaign, she finds herself down 20 points to Blackburn (49%-29%) among likely voters, but a notable 23% of Tennessee voters are still undecided. In a more surprising result, 2020 Democratic Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw currently finds herself in better position to take on the incumbent senator, only trailing Blackburn by 12 points (48%-36%) among likely voters, outperforming Johnson among both Democrats and Republicans. It’s worth noting that most undecided voters in both races identify as either moderate or conservative. More than 6 in 10 of these undecided voters prefer Donald Trump or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Presidential race, while less than 1 in 10 prefer Joe Biden.

The survey comes as Blackburn, who formally endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential bid in April, continues to battle the Biden administration over providing aid to Gaza, warning it could end up in the wrong hands.

“The United States is once again poised to enable terrorism against our greatest ally in the Middle East with up to $9 billion in alleged humanitarian aid,” a statement from Blackburn’s office said, noting that Biden has sent $1 billion to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) despite knowing it could end up in the hands of Hamas.

“UNRWA officials aren’t just complicit — they are active participants in Hamas’ terror, courtesy of the American taxpayer,” the statement reads. “There is incontrovertible proof that UNRWA officials have played a key role in breeding the next generation of Hamas extremists.”