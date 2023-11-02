The Biden administration is obstructing the House impeachment inquiry by withholding 99.98 percent of emails from President Joe Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) recently said.

The emails, thousands of which are under aliases, are in the possession of the National Archives and are relevant to the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. The alias accounts raise concern because they are unusual, suspicious, and “shady,” experts and lawmakers previously told Breitbart News. The use of a private email for official business is discouraged by law.

Comer told Just the News on Tuesday:

The National Archives has identified 82,000 pages of emails where then-Vice President Joe Biden used a fake name, but the Biden White House has only cleared 14 pages in response to multiple Oversight Committee requests for documents related to then-Vice President Biden.

“This lack of transparency from the self-identified ‘most transparent administration in history’ is looking more like obstruction every day,” he continued. “Congress needs full access to these records and others as part of our investigation into Joe Biden and the Biden family’s corruption.”

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to use the power of the gavel to obtain records necessary to our investigation,” he concluded.

Via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request status report, the Archives divulged on Monday 82,000 pages of emails from private alias accounts that Joe Biden sent or received during his vice presidency. The 82,000 pages appear to match the previous trove of 5,400 emails and records linked to Joe Biden’s email aliases reported in August.

Joe Biden used aliases “Robert Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware.” Joe Biden also used a fourth alias (auks) to communicate with his family in 2010, Breitbart News reported in September.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.