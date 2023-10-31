National Archives Discovers 82K Pages of ‘Shady’ Joe Biden Alias Emails

The National Archives (NARA) found 82,000 pages of emails from private alias accounts that President Joe Biden sent or received during his vice presidency, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request via the Southeastern Legal Foundation divulged Monday.

The use of alias email accounts by Joe Biden raises concerns because it is unusual, suspicious, and “shady,” experts and lawmakers previously told Breitbart News. The use of a private email for official business is discouraged by law.

The email aliases — “Robert Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware” — were used to share government information and discuss business with Hunter Biden and associates. Breitbart News reported in September that Joe Biden used a fourth alias (“auks”) in 2010 to communicate with his family.

The 82,000 pages of emails appear to match the previous trove of 5,400 emails and records linked to Joe Biden’s email aliases that NARA revealed in August.

The contents of the emails are unknown. NARA released the total of the pages due to a status report regarding the Southeastern Legal Foundation’s FOIA request.

The Federal Records Act compels NARA to preserve all government-related emails from private email accounts. It appears Joe Biden followed the law to provide NARA the documents from his tenure as vice president during the Obama administration.

The “Robert Peters” alias received an email in 2016 that cc’d Hunter Biden about Ukraine. The email includes an attachment with the vice president’s schedule, indicating that he had spoken by phone to then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko is a notable figure in the Biden family business scandal. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released an FD-1023 file in July that alleges Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each after then-Vice President Biden withheld $1 billion worth of aid to Ukraine until Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

The “Robert Peters” alias also raised concerns for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

“I’ve been suspicious ever since my office uncovered this fact back in 2021, and we have unfortunately gotten no response from the White House to the four letters that my office has sent on this matter,” Johnson previously told Breitbart News. “It is incredibly worrisome that Joe Biden continues to evade our oversight efforts surrounding his corruption.”

