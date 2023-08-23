President Joe Biden’s official government email alias in 2016 raised concern among Republicans, who question why “Robert L. Peters” received an email that cc’d Hunter Biden about Ukraine.

The email to Joe Biden’s alias account contained an attachment that House investigators last Thursday requested the National Archives disclose to Congress. Investigators are also interested to know why Hunter Biden was cc’d on the email concerning Ukraine.

Hunter Biden’s laptop contained 27 emails linked to Joe Biden’s “Robert L. Peters” alias, Marco Polo’s dossier cataloged. Many of the emails are personal and unrelated to government business. However, others possibly capture official government business.

Joe Biden’s alias received the 2016 email from John Flynn, a former senior adviser to Joe Biden. Flynn sent the email by the usual White House “@ovp.eop.gov” domain name.

Joe Biden’s “Robert L. Peters” alias email address used a “@pci.gov” domain name on a government network.

“PCI” represents the Executive Office of the President, Github Gist, a website that catalogs federal domain names, shows. According to the White House Communications Agency (WHCA), PCI networks encompass the Secret Service, Executive Office of the President, National Security Staff, and White House Communications Agency (WHMO). The networks meet WHCA’s Primary Alternative Contingency Emergency (P.A.C.E) communications requirements.

It is unusual for government officials to use an obscure government network with an alias. According to Kash Patel, former Deputy Assistant to former President Donald Trump and Deputy Director of National Intelligence, the domain name is as shady as Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“Hillary’s home-brew ain’t got nothing on Robert Peters government funded money laundering operation,” Patel alleged to Breitbart News. “Joe Biden used tax payer dollars, while vice president to set up an ‘offshore’ style email server — based in the White House — to route all of his emails regarding his and Hunter’s business dealings with the Chinese, Ukrainians, and others.”

“As the sitting vice president, we have now seen direct evidence that Joe Biden tied himself to his son’s illegals bribery schemes from the halls of the White House,” Kash continued. “Where are the indictments? If Bill Barr assigned David Weiss to investigate this, how did they ‘miss it’ or more likely, covered it up.”

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have known about Joe Biden’s alias for some time. As early as 2021, the senators questioned the White House about why Joe Biden used the fake email address. The White House stonewalled their efforts.

When asked if it is suspicious that Joe Biden used an alias with an official domain name, Johnson told Breitbart News the email has concerned him for some time.

“I’ve been suspicious ever since my office uncovered this fact back in 2021, and we have unfortunately gotten no response from the White House to the four letters that my office has sent on this matter,” Sen. Johnson told Breitbart News. “It is incredibly worrisome that Joe Biden continues to evade our oversight efforts surrounding his corruption.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) is determined to hold Joe Biden accountable. He demanded the Archives turn over all information related to Joe Biden’s aliases.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling,” Comer wrote in a statement.

“The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption,” he added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.